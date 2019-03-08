Morrissey on Nigel Farage: 'It's obvious that he would make a good prime minister'

PUBLISHED: 17:53 24 June 2019

Morrissey, shown here in 2013, has said Nigel Farage would be a good prime minister. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Morrissey, shown here in 2013, has said Nigel Farage would be a good prime minister. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

2013 Tim Mosenfelder

Morrissey has spoken in praise of Nigel Farage in a wide-ranging interview where he claimed "everyone ultimately prefers their own race".

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

A transcript of the interview with photographer Sam Esty Rayner, which was conducted in April but only just published, has appeared on Morrissey's official website.

The ex-Smiths frontman praised Farage, saying: "it's obvious that he would make a good prime minister", but clarified that he had never supported UKIP.

Asked if he is a Brexiteer, he said he didn't vote, but said: "I can see how there is absolutely nothing attractive about the EU," and added that the referendum should be respected.

"If the vote had been Remain there would be absolutely no question that we would remain," he said. "In the interest of true democracy, you cannot argue against the wish of the people. Without the people, nobody in high office gets paid."

In 2018 he claimed that Brexit hadn't happened yet because "the EU said no".

READ: Brexit has not happened because the EU will not allow it, claims Morrissey

The singer-songwriter reiterated that he "absolutely" supports far-right party For Britain. He heaped praise on leader Anne-Marie Waters, who in 2017 stood for UKIP leadership on an anti-Islam platform.

"The UK is a dangerously hateful place now," he said. "I think we need someone to put a stop to the lunacy and to speak for everyone."

Morrissey said he has never heard Waters say anything racist - a word he has repeatedly said is "meaningless" anyway.

"If you call someone racist in modern Britain you are telling them that you have run out of words," he said in the interview. "Everyone ultimately prefers their own race ... does this make everyone racist?

"The people who reduce every conversation down to a matter of race could be said to be the most traditionally 'racist'," he said.

"Diversity can't possibly be a strength if everyone has ideas that will never correspond. If borders are such terrible things then why did they ever exist in the first place? Borders bring order."

OPINION: Morrissey's politics are alienating fans

Along with lengthy music industry reminiscences and discussion of Morrissey's oeuvre, much of the interview is spent excoriating the media, with particular ire reserved for the Guardian.

The singer has long been known for his vehement stances against meat-eating and the monarchy, but in recent years has become more and more outspoken in his far-right views.

He has previously worn a For Britain badge and has been thanked for his support by the party, which has counted Tommy Robinson among its supporters.

For Britain policy claims to oppose discrimination on the basis of religion, but also warns of the "the grave and growing danger" of "Islamic values" and states that the religion is "fundamentally inconsistent" with "traditional British values".

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Stage Review: Plenty - A country on the couch

Plenty Production Photos 7th June 2019 Kate Hewitt - Director Georgia Lowe - Designer Lee Curran - Lighting Designer Giles Thomas - Music and Sound Nina Dunn - Video Designer Fleur Darkin - Movement Director Charlotte Sutton - Casting Director Cast: Rachael Stirling, Rory Keenan, Micah Balfour, Alan Booty, Anthony Calf, Raphael Desprez, Gemma Dobson, Philippe Edwards, Yolanda Kettle, Louise Mai Newberry, Macy Nyman, Nick Sampson, Rupert Young, Ozzie Yue ©The Other Richard

Morrissey on Nigel Farage: 'It's obvious that he would make a good prime minister'

Morrissey, shown here in 2013, has said Nigel Farage would be a good prime minister. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Top Conservative donor calls for a People's Vote: 'Perhaps we made a mistake'

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. (Yui Mok/PA)

Farage: Neighbour who called police to Boris Johnson's home was 'acting maliciously'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a presentation on postal votes in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nigel Farage calls to change postal vote system after Peterborough by-election failure

Nigel Farage the leader of Britain's Brexit Party poses for photographers outside 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott's Brexit views

In a video applauded by Good Morning Britain's social media account, Geoffrey Boycott advocated a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Twitter

Boris Johnson branded a 'coward' by Jeremy Hunt for ducking TV debate

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Francoise Dorleac

The French actress Francoise Dorleac (1942-1967), on the French Riviera (France). Ca. 1961. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

A year in music: 1927 - The year we got all jazzed up

Paul Whiteman aka Pops (1880-1967) american conductor here during a concert in a street c. 1925. (Photo by APIC/Getty Images)

CLAUDIA PRITCHARD: Russia's everywoman, Natalia Goncharova

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Painters Mikhail Larionov and Natalya Goncharova. Photography. 1956. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Das Malerehepaar Michail Larionow und Natalja Gontscharowa. Photographie, 1956.]

RACHEL JOHNSON: My answer to all those Change UK jibes

Chuka Umunna speaks back when he was a Change UK MP. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson ducks questions on police visit to his home at leadership hustings

Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during the first party hustings. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Climate activist says she hasn't had an apology from MP who manhandled her

Mark Field has referred himself to the cabinet office for investigation after he marched a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: BBC

The government's complacency over #deniedmyvote scandal is a danger to democracy

Lucie Gutfreund is one of many voters who were denied a vote in the EU elections, sparking a national outcry. Picture: supplied by Lucie Gutfreund

Who is Carrie Symonds? The former spin doctor making headlines as Boris Johnson's partner

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

JASON SOLOMONS: Diego Maradona - Class, Cocaine and The Camorra

A still from Asif Kapadia's new film, Diego Maradona, which comes out June 14.

PETER TRUDGILL: Very valuable varying vowels

The Parthenon, at The Acropolis in Greece. Peter Trudgill says we have the Ancient Greek language to thank for almost all our misfortunes. Picture: Archant

Donald Tusk warns UK 'you have wasted the time'

President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Theresa May attend a round table meeting in Brussels, Belgium. (Leon Neal/PA)

Lib Dems steam ahead of Labour again in national voting intention

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

BREXIT FACTOR: Is by-election 'scandal' tosh in home of Posh?

The Peterborough by-election count. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

Tory MP congratulates minister who manhandled a climate protester

Mark Field has referred himself to the cabinet office for investigation after he marched a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: BBC

JAMES BALL: Rory Stewart's real deception

Former Conservative party leadership contender Rory Stewart. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Northern powerless... Why Westminster does not speak for the regions

With the majority of the cabinet coming from the south, has the Northern Powerhouse lost a lot of the power they might have had? Picture: PA/Tim Ireland

Government face legal challenge over 'weaker protection' for nature post Brexit

EU flags (Photograph: PA)

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on Cotswold kitsch

UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 24: Morris dancers, Icknield Way Morris Men, in children's playground at The Kings Head Pub, Bledington, Oxfordshire, UK (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

RICHARD HOLLEDGE: How Jamaica has transformed yet remains unchanged

Children play in the Trench Town neighborhood of Kingston, Jamaica on May 18, 2019. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt to be PM as Michael Gove dropped from Tory leadership race

Michael Gove, pictured here in 2018, is out of the Tory leadership race. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Brexit will 'diminish' the UK - and a hard Brexit will be worse than imagined: Dutch PM

Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said he's

MPs plan six week recess despite looming Brexit deadline

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

MPs hunt for the two 'numpties' that spoilt their leadership race ballots

Mark Francois MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, also a member of the European Research Group (ERG) seen at Westminster College Green. Picture: Ian Lawrence X/Getty Images.

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson busts European Commission photocopier by taking copy of his buttocks

Boris Johnson. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Chancellor to suggest that the next PM may need a second referendum

Chancellor Philip Hammond speaking in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Sajid Javid dropped from Tory leadership race while Boris Johnson increases his lead

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

SUNA ERDEM: Bosphorous Showdown - Turks return to polls in Instanbul

Protesters march with Turkish flag during a demonstration in Istanbul, on May 8, 2019, following a decision by the authorities to re-run the city's mayoral election. - Turkey's top election body ordered a re-run of Istanbul's mayoral election on May 6 after the party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan complained about its shock defeat in the vote, the state news agency reported. The winner of the election, Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said it was a

'So what?': David Davis shrugs off £43 million wasted on Boris Johnson's garden bridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Brexit Secretary David Davis leaves after a Cabinet meeting chaired by British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on June 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

BONNIE GREER: The key to The White House can be found in Iowa

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

MICHAEL WHITE: 'A unicorn grand national' - Why the Tories' leadership race is just a fantasy

Unicorn Grand National. Illustration by Martin Rowson for The New European.

ANDREW ADONIS: Britain's part in German success

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

New survey shows more and more Britons quitting the UK in Brexit exodus

Brexit

Boris Johnson's comments impacted Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case, says husband

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has insisted that comments made by Boris Johnson when he was foreign secretary

Most Read

Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott’s Brexit views

In a video applauded by Good Morning Britain's social media account, Geoffrey Boycott advocated a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Twitter

‘I’m terrified for my son’ - Parents of ‘Brexit babies’ share their fears for their children’s future

Vickie Reuben with son Ronnie, who was born in June 2016. Photograph: Best for Britain.

Brexiteer’s petition to get massive European flag removed from building fails

Lee Sibley's supporters are holding the union flag the wrong way around in his petition photograph. Picture: Change.org

Caroline Flint admits she would back a no-deal Brexit rather than revoking Article 50

Caroline Flint on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

The government’s complacency over #deniedmyvote scandal is a danger to democracy

Lucie Gutfreund is one of many voters who were denied a vote in the EU elections, sparking a national outcry. Picture: supplied by Lucie Gutfreund

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy