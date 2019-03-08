Latest The New European
Video

Rees-Mogg's 'incompetence' means he should 'reconsider his position', claims MP

PUBLISHED: 17:54 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 21 October 2019

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Jacob Rees-Mogg should resign from the government after a string of embarrassing incidents surrounding the Queen, MPs have been told.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Labour's Geraint Davies hit out at the Commons Leader for being part of the bid to put down a new motion seeking another "meaningful vote" on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Speaker John Bercow rejected Monday's attempted vote as he ruled it was "repetitive and disorderly" following the government's failed bid on Saturday for a similar vote.

Davies called into question Rees-Mogg's position given his role in the matter, which has also resulted in the postponement of the final two days of debate on the Queen's Speech.

Raising a point of order, he said: "Her Majesty the Queen thought she had five weeks to write her Queen's Speech, and then she was just given a few days.

"And she's waiting intently to know what the response of the House is on the Queen's Speech, but instead the Leader of the House has put down a motion which is basically a copycat of a motion on Saturday in breach of Erskine May.

MORE: This presenter just had the perfect introduction for Jacob Rees-Mogg

"And predictably, I've got to say Mr Speaker, you ruled it out of order.

"Isn't this a discourtesy to Her Majesty and reason that the leader should reconsider his position for his own incompetence?"

Bercow replied: "I'm very grateful to the honourable gentleman, but I don't think we should get ahead of ourselves - I'm certainly not accusing the leader of discourtesy, I'm not doing so at all."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

James Blunt branded 'ignorant' after claiming Brexit 'won't change our lives'

Singer James Blunt. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Daniel Kawczynski appears on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Scottish and Welsh leaders write to EU to push for a proper Brexit extension

First ministers of Wales and Scotland, Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon, have written to Donald Tusk asking the EU 27 to consider the Article 50 extension.

Bercow prevents PM from bringing back Brexit deal to the House of Commons today

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

Tories attempt to 'buy off' Nigel Farage with peerage

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party event. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Judge rejects government's call to end court case on upholding the Benn Act

Jolyon Maugham QC outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

The art project inspired by the Cold War's last frontier

A view of a monument inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Picture: PA/Mark Staniforth

Russia's rising stars revisit its tragic past in new drama

Viktoria Miroshnichenko in Beanpole, directed by Kantemir Balagov. Picture: Getty images

SNP MP calls for extension until end of 2020 to allow for a second referendum

SNP MP Joanna Cherry outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

More than 150 lorries hold protest on Irish border to demonstrate importance of free-flowing movement

150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry in a bid to highlight the importance of free-flowing movement. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA Wire.

Doris Lessing: An enduring divide over the writer's legacy

Doris Lessing. Picture: PA/Johnny Green

WATCH: Second referendum with remain option to be backed by Labour

Sir Keir Starmer speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr this morning. Picture: BBC

Gove: Brexit will happen by October 31 despite extension letter being sent

Michael Gove speaking on Sky's Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

My family and the Irish border

Christopher Dorman O'Gowan, right, on patrol in Belfast, 1969. Picture: The New European

Nigel Farage insists the UK is a 'leave country' - despite polls showing otherwise

Nigel Farage speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday this morning. Picture: Sky

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party are a farce.. but could hold the balance of power

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a Brexit Party rally conference at Maidstone Exhibition Hall, Maidstone. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Boris Johnson says he will not negotiate Article 50 extension despite Letwin amendment

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour MPs appalled by Mo Mowlam reference in Brexit secretary's speech

Labour MPs were appalled bythe reference to late minister Mo Mowlam in Stephen Barclay's pro-Brexit speech. Picture: PA

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march

People fill central London in the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Jolyon Maugham fails in legal challenge to prevent vote on Boris Johnson's deal

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Sheffield constituents offer absent MP a lift to parliament for Johnson deal vote

Independent MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O'Mara. Photograph: PA.

Giant message ploughed into an English field shows the will of the people has changed

Will Labour surrender in Scotland?

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard (left) with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Can you switch with Mitch at the People's Vote march?

Mitch Benn performing at a People's Vote march. Picture: Twitter

Angela Merkel says EU must grant Article 50 extension: reports

Angela Merkel has reportedly told EU 27 leaders that a request to extend Article 50 should be granted. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Stage Review: A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

A scene from the play A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Picture: Marc Brenner

MANDRAKE: Paul Dacre's days are numbered with the Daily Mail

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer witnesses his argument for Leave unravel on the radio

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Up to 20 Labour MPs could back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Graham Stringer speaks during the Labour Leave launch. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Labour continues to lurch towards disaster with Brexit positioning

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

MPs vote to allow for amendments on Saturday - which could pave way for People's Vote

People's Vote campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Nigel Farage complains that offer of Brexit extension is being taken away

Nigel Farage outside Brussels. Photograph: LBC.

Richard Tice throws a tantrum when asked about Leave.EU 'kraut' tweet

Sky's Kay Burley was shocked by Richard Tice calling her question 'pathetic'. Picture: Sky

Boris Johnson's problems with his Brexit plans have only just started

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

UK left all at sea by desperate Boris Johnson's bid for a Brexit deal

The UK has struggled to find a solution to the Irish backstop issue. Picture: The New European

As MPs dither on Brexit, Remainers have a clear message - we will not give up

The People's Vote march making its way through central London (Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Video showing Boris Johnson's hypocrisy over Brexit plan projected on to Parliament

Led by Donkeys have projected a clip from Boris Johnson's 2018 speech to the DUP onto the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Before a second referendum we must learn the lessons from the last

Manchester Town Hall, the setting for the national count in the EU referendum. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Most Read

This mum perfectly summed up the case for a second Brexit referendum in 45 seconds

Rachel appears on Sky News to perfectly sum up why we need a People's Vote. Photograph: Sky/Twitter.

Brexit Party supporters say they are ‘going off’ Nigel Farage over new position

Nigel Farage is mocked up to wear Steve Bray's 'stop Brexit' hat after calling for another extension. Photograph: Chris Barker/Twitter.

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Daniel Kawczynski appears on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Judge rejects government’s call to end court case on upholding the Benn Act

Jolyon Maugham QC outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy