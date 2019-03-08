Video

Rees-Mogg's 'incompetence' means he should 'reconsider his position', claims MP

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor. HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Jacob Rees-Mogg should resign from the government after a string of embarrassing incidents surrounding the Queen, MPs have been told.

Labour's Geraint Davies hit out at the Commons Leader for being part of the bid to put down a new motion seeking another "meaningful vote" on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Speaker John Bercow rejected Monday's attempted vote as he ruled it was "repetitive and disorderly" following the government's failed bid on Saturday for a similar vote.

Davies called into question Rees-Mogg's position given his role in the matter, which has also resulted in the postponement of the final two days of debate on the Queen's Speech.

Raising a point of order, he said: "Her Majesty the Queen thought she had five weeks to write her Queen's Speech, and then she was just given a few days.

"And she's waiting intently to know what the response of the House is on the Queen's Speech, but instead the Leader of the House has put down a motion which is basically a copycat of a motion on Saturday in breach of Erskine May.

"And predictably, I've got to say Mr Speaker, you ruled it out of order.

"Isn't this a discourtesy to Her Majesty and reason that the leader should reconsider his position for his own incompetence?"

Bercow replied: "I'm very grateful to the honourable gentleman, but I don't think we should get ahead of ourselves - I'm certainly not accusing the leader of discourtesy, I'm not doing so at all."