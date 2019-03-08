MPs launch legal bid to stop a 'kamikaze' prime minister from delivering a no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson arrives at his office in London, England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images 2019 Getty Images

MPs and peers from opposition parties have launched a legal bid to try to stop Boris Johnson from proroguing parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The cross-party bid comes from 24 MPs including Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP's Joanna Cherry, independent MP Heidi Allen and a number of Labour politicians.

The papers have now been filed and the case could be heard within the next month.

The politicians argues tha proroguing parliament would be "both unlawful and unconstitutional" and would have "irreversible legal, constitutional and practical implications for the United Kingdom".

They stress that a no-deal Brexit "clearly concerns a live constitutional issue on which there is a real and practical necessity to have the court's determination as a matter of urgency".

The case has been launched in Edinburgh where the Court of Sessions continue to sit through the summer.

Those supporting the case include:

Joanna Cherry MP (SNP)

Jo Swinson MP (Lib Dems)

Ian Murray MP (Labour)

Geraint Davies MP (Labour)

Hywel Williams MP (Plaid Cymru)

Heidi Allen MP (Independent)

Angela Smith MP (Labour)

Lord Hain (Labour)

Baroness Jones of Moulescomb (Green)

Baroness Royall of Blaisdon (Labour)

Lord Winston (Labour)

Lord Wood of Anfield (Labour)

Debbie Abrahams MP (Labour)

Rushanara Ali MP (Labour)

Tonia Antoniazzi MP (Labour)

Hannah Bardell MP (SNP)

Roberta Blackman Woods MP (Labour)

Ben Bradshaw MP (Labour)

Tom Brake MP (Lib Dem)

Karen Buck MP (Labour)

Ruth Cadbury MP (Labour)

Marsha Cordova MP (Labour)

Ronnie Cowan MP (SNP)

Neil Coyle MP (Labour)

Best for Britain CEO Naomi Smith said the case was significant.

She said: "This is an important challenge by elected officials, working together across party lines, against a kamikaze prime minister who wants to suspend parliament for his own gain.

"On this side, we will fight any attempt to force through Brexit - using all the democratic means at our disposal.

"Boris Johnson and his advisers may hold democracy in contempt, but the law cannot be bent to suit their political agenda."

Seperately rebel MPs are considering a plan to install a "unity prime minister" if Boris Johnson loses a vote of no confidence. Candidates considered include Jo Swinson, Caroline Lucas or Yvette Cooper.