MPs to receive 3.1% pay rise from April
PUBLISHED: 14:06 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 05 March 2020
MPs will receive a pay rise of 3.1% from April this year - a figure that is above the rate of inflation.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Announcing the increase, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) will raise MPs basic pay from £79,468 to £81,932 and will be effective from April 1.
It follows a decision confirmed in 2018 by IPSA to adjust the pay of MPs at the same rate as public sector earnings, which are published by the Office of National Statistics.
IPSA interim chair Richard Lloyd said: "Our review of MPs' staffing budgets in 2019 found demands on MPs' offices were high, with staff doing difficult and stressful casework with constituents on a very wide range of problems.
"There was often high staff turnover, with salary levels below comparable roles elsewhere, based on independent benchmarked evidence.
"In many MPs' offices, relatively little time or money was spent on staff training, wellbeing and development.
"As a result, we have provided additional funding in MPs' 2020-21 staffing budgets for staff training and welfare, security, and changes to the salary bands and job descriptions for MPs' staff to bring them into line with the jobs they actually do."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter