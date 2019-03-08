MPs vote to allow for amendments on Saturday - which could pave way for People's Vote

People's Vote campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

MPs have voted to allow for a rare Saturday sitting of the House of Commons - and to allow for amendments to the government's proposals which could pave the way for a People's Vote.

MPs supported a motion teeing up the extra session hours after the prime minister and the EU confirmed they had reached agreement.

The Commons has only sat on four Saturdays since 1939, including on September 2 that year, due to the outbreak of the Second World War.

The last time there was a Saturday sitting was April 3 1982, due to the invasion of the Falkland Islands.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government wants Johnson to make a statement at 9.30am on Saturday and take questions about his talks with the EU.

He added the government wants a further 90-minute debate to follow, and then for MPs to either approve a deal or approve a no-deal Brexit.

But MPs amended the Saturday sitting motion by approving a proposal tabled by former Tory minister Sir Oliver Letwin, now sitting as an Independent.

Sir Oliver explained this would allow MPs to move amendments to the government's proposal and for them to be voted upon if selected by Speaker John Bercow.

It was approved by 287 to 275, majority 12.

The measure could pave the way for a People's Vote as marchers take to the streets to call for a final say.