Steve Bray's message to Remainers: 'Don't give up hope'
PUBLISHED: 09:39 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 23 December 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Leading anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray has a message for fellow Remainers - 'don't give up hope'.
Bray, who has ended his daily campaigning outside the Houses of Parliament after 847 days, said it was not the end for the fight against Brexit.
Speaking to the Metro, he said: "The fight goes on but our future campaigning will be about holding government to account and when the proverbial sh*t kicks in, we will look into how we can get back into the EU."
He denied that Britain was any further behind Brexit than it was three and a half years ago, saying: "The majority of people, 53%, voted for Remain parties including Labour, Lib Dems, Greens and the Scottish National Party. That's 1.2 million more people who wanted to Remain than Leave.
"That's why we desperately need a system of proportional representation. If we had a referendum tomorrow, we'd win it."
Bray - known as Stop Brexit guy - acknowledged that the chances of now staying in the EU were "tiny" but said there was still "hope" within the pro-EU movement.
"We haven't left yet. There's a tiny chance of staying in, so as long as we haven't left, there's still hope.
He added: "We haven't given up and we are not going to give up. We need to take this time to reflect about how we campaign and how to become a force to be reckoned with. As it stands we are the only effective opposition. We have to persevere."
The face of the anti-Brexit movement added he did not blame Brexit voters for the mess the UK was about to face.
"I don't blame those people that voted to leave after being promised the Earth, but the sad fact is that we are all going to end up in hell after Brexit happens."
