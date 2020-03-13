Nadine Dorries in Twitter row with wife of Tory Brexiteer over coronavirus fears

Andrew Bridgen, a Tory Brexiteer. Photograph: Channel 4. Archant

Health minister Nadine Dorries, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been criticised for failing to alert the authorities about meeting fellow Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The wife of Tory Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen criticised the health minister for not informing health officials of contact with her husband.

Nevena Bridgen, wife of North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen, tweeted Dorries saying her baby and her 75-year-old mother had now been 'jeopardised'.

Bridgen is said to have a 'cough and a cold' and is working from home while in self-isolation.

His wife tweeted: 'Why you did not tell them that you set next to my husband Andrew Bridgen on Thursday in a tea room and that he can't get the test now!'

'You were treated but no one is coming to help us!,' added the Serbian opera singer.

Dorries dismissed the concerns in a reply to Bridgen.

She said: 'Because, I did not sit next to your husband.

'He was in tea room when I walked in, on another table not close to me.

'He text me and told me he had sat next to me, I was too ill to discuss but not sick enough not to know, that wasn't true.

'I told him if he was worried, to call 111.'

Meanwhile Dorries says her 84-year-old mother now also has a confirmed case of the disease.

She tweeted: 'We have had my 84yo Mums results through. She tested positive.

'She's a pre war baby, doing ok. Made of strong stuff.'

The news comes as restrictions are being imposed on visitor access to the Palace of Westminster and overseas travel by MPs and peers to keep parliament functioning during the Covid-19 crisis.