Brexiteer MP in climbdown after tweet supporting campaigner who turned out to be far-right

Nadine Dorries had to delete a tweet in which she appeared to support a far-right protester. Picture: BBC Archant

An arch-Brexiteer MP has deleted a tweet in which she claimed Remain "fanatics" were hounding a Leave voter - only to find that she had been standing up for a well-known far-right figure.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Nadine Dorries was retweeted hundreds of times when she posted a video of Remain protesters shouting down a counter-protester and used it as an excuse to call for Brexit.

"A disturbing sight," she tweeted. "Remain fanatics targeting a leave voter. We need to Brexit soon and deliver on the vote. This has gone for far too long."

However, Twitter users quickly responded that the "leave voter" concerned was Daniel Thomas, also known as Danny Tommo, a far-right campaigner who supports Tommy Robinson.

The under-secretary of state for health and social care deleted the tweet around 24 hours after she posted it but has so far made no explanation of why she posted it and if she supports Tommo.

The text of the tweet deleted by Dorries as recorded by Politwoops, which archives tweets deleted by MPs. Picture: Politwoops The text of the tweet deleted by Dorries as recorded by Politwoops, which archives tweets deleted by MPs. Picture: Politwoops

The New European has approached Dorries for comment.

You may also want to watch: