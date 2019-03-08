Nadine Dorries is roasted for claiming the EU had said worse than 'turds' remark

Nadine Dorries and Alastair Campbell debate the Irish border issue on Peston's new show (Image: ITV) Archant

Nadine Dorries has provoked a backlash after the Brexiteer MP appeared to tweet in support of the comments Boris Johnson is alleged to have made about the French.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Daily Mail said Johnson had accused the French of being "turds" over Brexit during his tenure as foreign secretary.

The comment was recorded by the BBC as part of a fly-on-the-wall documentary, but the foreign office reportedly pressurised the corporation to drop it following concerns over its impact on diplomatic relations.

In response to the new report Johnson claimed he had "no recollection" of the comments, but that hasn't stopped his Brexiteer backers like Nadine Dorries appearing to support the remarks.

The Tory MP was rightly roasted on Twitter for suggesting that EU politicians had said far worse.

She tweeted: "Not sure this even compares to the insults that have been hurled our way from Brussels, or the threats. I'd say 'turds' was quite restrained in the context of #Brexit, all things considered."

James Felton tweeted in response: "Nadine you are an embarrassment. If you genuinely think serious politicians, potential future prime ministers and former foreign secretaries should go around calling our closest neighbours "turds" you should not be an MP. It's pathetic."

StableSaboteur meanwhile said: "You win the 'whataboutery' award of the week. Congratulations."

Muggsy14 tweeted: "Shows how thick he is though - calling France names for Brexit decisions, when the EU27 have to make the decisions together, not one country. Then again, we know he insults people of all nationalities, colours and religions, so it's to be expected from him."

Others called on the MP to provide examples of the insults that the EU had supposedly made.

Irish senator Neale Richmond asked: "What insults? Don't remember EU comparing the UK to either the nazis or the Soviet Union?"

Twitter user JadeyPleb said: "Our politicians are a stain on this once great nation. One insulting an entire nation, another defending him with "But they called us names first" despite zero evidence of the fact. Honestly, it's utterly embarrassing being British at the moment."

Donald Judge wrote: "Examples? From someone holding high public office? Please provide evidence for your assertion or retract and apologise."