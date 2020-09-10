‘No chance’ of US trade deal if Good Friday Agreement damaged, warns Pelosi

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has warned there was “absolutely no chance” of Congress passing an American trade deal with the UK if the Northern Ireland peace process was “imperilled”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pelosi said: “The Good Friday Agreement is the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and an inspiration for the whole world.

“Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement, including the stability brought by the invisible and frictionless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.

“The UK must respect the Northern Ireland Protocol as signed with the EU to ensure the free flow of goods across the border.

“If the UK violates that international treaty and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress.

“The Good Friday Agreement is treasured by the American people and will be proudly defended in the United States Congress.”

It comes as former Tory prime minister Sir John Major reacted angrily to Johnson’s stance on international law.

“For generations, Britain’s word – solemnly given – has been accepted by friend and foe. Our signature on any treaty or agreement has been sacrosanct,” he said.

“Over the last century, as our military strength has dwindled, our word has retained its power. If we lose our reputation for honouring the promises we make, we will have lost something beyond price that may never be regained.”