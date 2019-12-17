Two Tory MPs facing sexual misconduct claims replaced by their wives in election

Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Two former Conservative MPs who were facing allegations of sexual misconduct have been replaced by their wives in the election.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Last week's election saw Natalie Elphicke elected in Dover with 56.9% of the vote - replacing her husband Charlie Elphicke.

Mr Elphicke had lost the Tory whip over sexual misconduct allegations, with the Crown Prosecution Service charging him with three accounts of sexual assault against women.

He denies any wrongdoing - but now his wife has replaced him as the local constituency MP.

Elsewhere Kate Griffiths has become the new MP for Burton in Staffordshire with 60.7% of the vote.

Griffiths is divorcing the former MP in the constituency - Andrew Griffiths - who resigned as a government minister in July over inappropriate sexual messages sent to constituents.

Parliament's standards watchdog later went on to rule out action against Mr Griffiths, and his wife tried to distance herself from the politician during the election campaign after he endorsed her.

Backing his wife's campaign, he said: "She will make a remarkable Member of Parliament for Burton and Uttoxeter and the electorate is lucky to have her."

She responded: "Our relationship ended on that day and the divorce is being finalised... I want to make it clear that I have not sought, nor do I accept, Andrew's offer of political support."