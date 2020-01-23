Brexiteer MP says UK should mark Brexit with fireworks display 'so big it can be seen from France'

MP proposes fireworks display to mark Brexit... but presumably not blue and yellow. Photograph: PA. Archant

A Tory Brexiteer has called for a fireworks display so big that it can be seen from France.

Natalie Elphicke also rubbished proposals from a Lib Dem MEP that plans a "we still love EU" banner to be displayed on the White Cliffs of Dover - instead proposing a rival banner which says "we love the UK".

The newly-elected Dover and Deal MP said: "People here on the White Cliffs voted overwhelmingly to leave Europe and reclaim our place as an independent nation in the world.

"This is a moment where we can look forward with ambition to the Britain we can build in the decades to come.

"A nation where we not only respect the democratic decisions of the British people, but work together to make ours a land of opportunity and prosperity, from which every corner of our country will benefit.

"That's why the message we should be beaming on to the White Cliffs is that 'We love the UK' - because we are proud to become an independent nation again.

"Britain is a land full of brilliant, creative and resourceful people that is open for business across the globe."

Lib Dem Anthony Hook's campaign for a pro-EU banner has raised more than £13,000 - more than twice his target of £5,500 - and he said he and his team have "more exciting plans to make sure our message is heard right across the continent".