Networking events planned for EU citizens living in post-Brexit Britain

EU citizens in Victoria Tower Gardens in Westminster, lobbying MPs over post-Brexit rights in the UK. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A group of EU citizens living in the UK are planning to mark Brexit by launching a series of networking events to bring people affected closer together.

The campaign group the3million are planning to launch its first event days after the UK departure date from the EU.

The event, taking place in Southwark in London, is an opportunity for "like-minded people" to have a pint and chat about the Settled Status process, the pro-European movement, and how to get involved in activism in your area.

The organisers propose a series of meet-ups across the country, and will come armed with merchandise, even hosting a pub quiz too.

Their Eventbrite invitation states: "In what we intend to be the first of meet-ups around the country, come and meet our team. We can tell you how we first got involved, what we get up to behind the scenes, and if you'd been thinking about doing some activism yourself, it's the perfect place to come and find out exactly what it entails!"

The first event will take place on Wednesday 5th February at 7pm in the Duke of Sussex on Baylis Road.

To confirm your attendance head to the Eventbrite website.