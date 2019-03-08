Government to launch 'get ready' for Brexit campaign costing £100m

Boris Johnson speaks at a rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in front of the Vote Leave bus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

The government has rejected a plan to rehash an advertising campaign using the slogan 'take back control' - instead agreeing to a 'get ready' for Brexit campaign.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

According to The Times, Michael Gove has signed off the campaign which will be launched next week.

It will kick off with a billboard campaign and a new government website, to alert the public and businesses to the Brexit deadline date of October 31st, when the UK could leave the EU with or without a deal.

You may also want to watch:

It will be followed by radio and television adverts, and even government officials using t-shirts and mugs with the message on.

Last month it was reported that this will be the biggest advertising campaign since the Second World War.

A source told The Sun: "This is all part of sensible planning for the unlikely event of the EU refusing to offer a new deal.

"He [Boris Johnson] believes there is nothing to fear from leaving without a deal - but it would be nothing short of folly if we failed to keep the public fully informed."

A Treasury source added: "I can't imagine there has been a bigger 'comms' campaign than this since the War. It is a pretty huge thing for a 'comms' campaign."