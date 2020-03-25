New coronavirus antibody tests could be ready for public use ‘within days’

Wearing a protective suit, a research and development company employee works on the production of coronavirus testing kits in Turkey. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

The public will be able to conduct coronavirus antibody tests at home within a matter of days, rather than weeks and months, MPs have heard.

Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service, Public Health England (PHE) told the Science and Technology Committee that it could be ready for the public in Boots stores or for home use in a matter of days.

3.5 million tests had been bought and would be available in the “near future”.

She said the tests would also allow key workers - like doctors and nurses - to go back to work if they have developed antibodies.

The tests would involve a prick of a finger to find out whether people have had the COVID-19 disease.

Prof Peacock said a small number of tests are being examined in laboratory in Oxford, and if successful could be sold in shops or through an online retailer like Amazon.

She added: “Once we are assured that they do work, they will be rolled out into the community.

“Testing the test is a small matter, and I anticipate that it will be done by the end of this week.

“In the near future people will be able to order a test that they can test themselves, or go to Boots, or somewhere similar to have their finger prick test done.”

Asked whether this meant it would be available in a number of days, rather than weeks or months, she said “absolutely”.