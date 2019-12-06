The New European poll of the week on bees, broadcasters and campaign buzz
PUBLISHED: 14:20 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 06 December 2019
What's your take on the key events of the week and how they affect Brexit and the election? Take a look at our poll and tell us who caused a buzz - and who got stung.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
- Got other views? Write to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter