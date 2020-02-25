Latest The New European

Farmers voice concerns government could 'undermine' food standards in Brexit talks

PUBLISHED: 09:48 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 25 February 2020

National Farmer's Union president Minette Batters. Photograph: Sonya Duncan /Archant.

National Farmer's Union president Minette Batters. Photograph: Sonya Duncan /Archant.

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) is insisting that countries that want to trade with the UK must do so 'on our terms', following concerns it will 'undermine' food standards in Brexit talks.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

At the NFU's annual conference in Birmingham NFU president Minette Batters will reiterate a warning that imported food should not be allowed to undercut the standards that UK farmers have to meet on animal welfare, food safety and the environment.

She is warning there is a "gulf" between the standards British producers have to meet and a lack of equivalent regulation elsewhere in the world.

In her speech, Batters will say: "For the first time in decades, this country has the opportunity to shape a trade, immigration and agricultural policy which will define our country for decades to come.

"This year the government must show global leadership, insist that UK farm standards are the benchmark for climate-friendly farming around the world and that whoever wants to trade with us, trades on our terms.

"We must not allow those standards to be undermined by imports of goods which would be illegal for our farmers to produce here."

Farmers say abattoirs in other parts of the world use chlorine or other chemicals to wash carcasses, which British producers cannot do as they have legislation on the way livestock is kept that stops animals such as chickens being crammed too closely together.

MORE: Minister suggests he'd eat chlorinated chicken if it appears on supermarket shelves

There are rules in the UK on lighting, diet, preventing disease spread and checks by vets while in the US and other countries there are no national controls on what Britain considers to be fundamental welfare requirements, Batters warns.

Countries such as Japan, Brazil and Australia allow antibiotics to promote growth, she says.

She will warn: "This isn't just about chlorinated chicken. This is about a wider principle.

"We must not tie the hands of British farmers to the highest rung of the standards ladder while waving through food imports which may not even reach the bottom rung.

"If the government is serious about animal welfare and environmental protection, and doing more than any previous government, it must put legislation in the Agriculture Bill. What is government waiting for? What is more important to our economy, our health and our environment than the very food that we eat?"

It comes as the European Union was reportedly preparing to make chlorinated chicken a 'red line' in its trade talk negotiations with the United Kingdom.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

What should be the next Labour leader's Brexit message?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer, speaking during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Civil service recruits new HR chief after Number 10 treatment of special advisers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings leaving his north London home. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

France warns UK that it will not be 'blackmailed' in Brexit talks

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Ballot opens in competition to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The UK is rushing to leave the EU as others queue up to join

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

Blue passports to be issued from next month to mark Brexit

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Immigrant says he feels targeted by the government despite 'making country richer'

Anxo called into Shelagh Fogarty at LBC to talk about how he feels over looked by the British government in it’s new points based immigration system. Picture: LBC

Rapper Dave hits back after Priti Patel denies that Boris Johnson is a 'real racist'

Dave with his Mastercard Album of the Year award on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Brexiteer tries to blame EU for recent floods

A Question Time audience member tried to blame the EU for recent floods. Photograph: BBC.

Question Time audience member praised for this point about the tabloids

This Question Time audience member was praised for her point about the tabloids. Photograph: BBC.

It's not Remain 'cakeism' to want associate EU citizenship

Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, poses for a selfie as he joins a group of pro-EU supporters protesting against Brexit. (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Irreversible climate damage started when we woke up to the problem

City skyline from Castel Sant'Elmo. (Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Andreas Hofer

Tyrolean militia 1809. In the center Andreas Hofer, leader of the Tyrolean resistance to Napoleon, painted 1819. Picture: Getty Images

A bizarre sex scandal rocks the French elections

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo walk with police forces evacuating migrants early morning in Paris. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PETER TRUDGILL: The colourful code for names

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Visionhaus

Stage review - Nora: A Doll's House

9. Mark Arends in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

The new art exhibition which captures an arrogant Britain

'The Coke Children' by Jacob Huysmans. Property of Melbourne Hall, Derbyshire.

Ned Kelly - the story behind one of Australia's most captivating killers

Pop idol Mick Jagger, as he appears in the part of Ned Kelly, the notorious Australian bandit of the last century. Picture: Bettmann

NICK HOPKINSON: The UK and Québec have more in common than you think

Pro-independence Quebeckers in sea of banners & fleur-de-lis flags. Picture: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

DENIS MacSHANE: What is Beeb's beef with Europe?

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe pivots East as British liberals leave the union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves after his annual state of the nation speech. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

You don't have to love the BBC - but you must defend it

Sir David Attenborough attends the world premiere of 'Seven Worlds, One Planet', the latest landmark series from the BBC. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

Sinn Féin - the new player in the Brexit process

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre) with newly elected TDs from her party arriving at Leinster House, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

How we have all become a part of the problem with 'the media'

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Boris Johnson's rising tide of troubles

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Fears for Google users as data shifts to America following Brexit

A general view of Google's data centre in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Tony Blair: New Labour leader shouldn't campaign to rejoin EU

Former prime minister Tony Blair during a speech to mark the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Labour party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Minister rejects claims that Priti Patel bullied officials

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

In praise of (some) superforecasters

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Why grassroots members shouldn't choose party leaders

Iain Duncan Smith with his wife Betsy on stage after his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool when he was party leader. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson faces fresh questions over hiring of Andrew Sabisky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Harry and James, Viscount Severn look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

POLL: Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

John Bercow says he is the victim of a concerted campaign to destroy his reputation

John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge on his last day as speaker of the House of Commons. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Latest Downing Street rows confirm Boris Johnson is neither a liberal nor a Tory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boris Johnson and estranged wife agree divorce settlement two years after split

Boris Johnson and ex-wife Marina Wheeler leave a local polling station in London. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA.

Dominic Cummings says people should listen to 'superforecasters' rather than 'ignorant pundits'

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News.

Minister says Downing Street must review hiring process after Andrew Sabisky row

Kwasi Kwarteng on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Press photographers call for explanation on why they were banned from Downing Street on Brexit Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Most Read

Iain Duncan-Smith says it’s time for experts to handle Brexit as ‘there are problems ahead’

Iain Duncan-Smith on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

‘She was wrong in everything she said’ - Presenter fact checks Question Time bigot over immigration claims

Shelagh Fogarty takes down a bigoted Question Time audience member. Photograph: LBC/BBC.

Concerns raised after claims Boris Johnson wants staff to find ways to ‘get around’ customs checks

Reports suggest Boris Johnson could significantly shake-up the BBC. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby brands Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ that nobody trusts

David Dimbleby. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA.

Brexiteer tries to blame EU for recent floods

A Question Time audience member tried to blame the EU for recent floods. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.