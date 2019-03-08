Boris Johnson may have to boot Churchill's grandson out of parliamentary Tory party

Sir Nicholas Soames at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Photoraph: Tom Eden/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson may have to boot out the grandson of his hero Winston Churchill from the parliamentary Conservative party after the MP indicated he would vote against the government.

Earlier in the day Sir Nicholas Soames had appealed for assurances from Boris Johnson that a Brexit deal would be done.

But the prime minister had been unable to convince Soames, and subsequently the MP has since told journalists: "I will be voting against the Govt tonight with a very heavy heart. I don't doubt Boris wants to get a deal, but I do not believe he has the means to will the end. His demands are unreal and I cannot condone No Deal."

In a response to a tweet from Rory Stewart about the fact he would be voting against the government, Soames said: "Me too."