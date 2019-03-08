Boris Johnson may have to boot Churchill's grandson out of parliamentary Tory party
PUBLISHED: 19:04 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:04 03 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Boris Johnson may have to boot out the grandson of his hero Winston Churchill from the parliamentary Conservative party after the MP indicated he would vote against the government.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Earlier in the day Sir Nicholas Soames had appealed for assurances from Boris Johnson that a Brexit deal would be done.
You may also want to watch:
But the prime minister had been unable to convince Soames, and subsequently the MP has since told journalists: "I will be voting against the Govt tonight with a very heavy heart. I don't doubt Boris wants to get a deal, but I do not believe he has the means to will the end. His demands are unreal and I cannot condone No Deal."
In a response to a tweet from Rory Stewart about the fact he would be voting against the government, Soames said: "Me too."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.