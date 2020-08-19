Tory peer Nicky Morgan ‘frontrunner’ in role overseeing BBC
PA Wire/PA Images
Nicky Morgan, a former culture secretary, is reportedly the frontrunner to become the next BBC chairman.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
Morgan, a Tory peer, is said to be the favourite for the role and is one of two candidates approached for the job when David Clementi steps down in February.
The Telegraph reports that an announcement was due this month, but has been pushed back while the government advertised for the role, with culture secretary Oliver Dowden in charge of finding prospective candidates.
You may also want to watch:
Others being considered are said to be presenter Andrew Neil and former home secretary Amber Rudd.
The expectation is an announcement will be made around the time of the Conservative party conference in October.
Despite this the appointment is not meant to be chosen directly by government, with the BBC’s royal charter insisting it must involve “following a fair and open competition” with consultation with the corporation.
But the broadcaster is unable to provide a timescale on the appointment and the job has still yet to be advertised.
Morgan is said to have a good relationship with BBC director general Tim Davie from her time in government, with Davie himself a former councillor for the Conservative Party and a deputy chairman of his local constituency party in the 1990s.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter