Nicky Morgan claims that voters do not care about Tory fact-check stunt

Nicky Morgan appears on ITV's Peston programme. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Former cabinet minister Nicky Morgan has claimed that voters are not outraged by the Tories' fact-checking stunt on Twitter, claiming it was a 'Westminster bubble story'.

There was condemnation on Tuesday evening when the Conservative press office tried to impersonate a fact-checking account on Twitter, posting messages on the social media networking website that critiqued Labour and claimed that Boris Johnson had won the debate.

But appearing on Robert Peston's ITV programme, the former Tory MP Nicky Morgan said it was not an important consideration for voters.

Morgan claimed it was a "Westminster bubble story".

She said: "I've been on the doorsteps today and not one person has mentioned this.

"The Twitter handle was branded the whole way through CCHQpress.

"It was very clear it was the Conservatives, much more than a similar Labour account called TheInsiderUK, which only just about makes it clear that it's linked to Labour, yet says it's still checking facts."

Viewers turned to social media to criticise Morgan for the comments.

"Caring about lies is so metropolitan and out of touch. Out there in the real world, people love lies. Northerners and Brummies and all that lot, they're absolutely crying out for more lies," said Michael Deacon.

"Watching someone lose their soul is sad," said Alastair Campbell.

"I've got news for you darling, we do. And what's more we object to you talking on our behalf," tweeted Dr Lindsay Morgan.

Helen Salmon responded: "Just because people ignore things doesn't make them right. Why not fess up and admit that this was wrong."