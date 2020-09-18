Video

Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson to hold first Cobra meeting since May 10

Prime minister Boris Johnson (right) with health secretary Matt Hancock. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson has been criticised for failing to hold a UK-wide Cobra meeting since May, despite a rise in coronavirus infections, and talk of a second lockdown.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said there has not been a Cobra meeting since May 10 and he has not spoken to Boris Johnson in four months.

The Cobra meetings, short for the Civil Contingencies Committee, are held to deal with national emergencies.

Johnson was criticised earlier this year for failing to attend the meetings in January and February despite the first case of coronavirus arriving in the UK in January.

Khan told LBC: “As far as I understand it, Cobra has not met since the 10th of May.

“Let’s just pause and reflect on that, Cobra has not met since the 10th of May and we are facing the biggest health, economic and social crisis since the Second World War.”

Asked when was the last time he had spoken to the prime minister, he told James O’Brien: “On the 10th of May.”

The presenter added: “And you have not had any personal contact with Boris Johnson since the 10th of May.” He replied: “No, No.”

He added: “By the way, I speak as somebody who has been to many Cobra’s with many prime ministers, you do leave at the door the party politics, honestly it is a grown-up conversation, and people are tested and challenged.”

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon called on Johnson to hold a meeting within the next 48 hours.

She said: “We are facing the risk again of exponential growth of Covid. nobody wants to see another full scale lockdown so right now follow the rules.”

She added: “We are on a similar trajectory to France, maybe four weeks behind, but we shouldn’t accept the inevitability of following that path.”

“I think we need to consider what we need to do to to interrupt this and break it. I do want to have four nation discussions around this. I asked the prime minister to consider convening a Cobra over the weekend so that we can have those discussions.”