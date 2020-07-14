SNP rocked by resignation and formation of new pro-independence party

PUBLISHED: 15:06 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 14 July 2020

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. Picture: Getty Images

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. Picture: Getty Images

2020 Getty Images

An SNP MSP has quit the party to form a new pro-independence party ahead of next year’s Holyrood elections after claims a vote for his old party in the regional vote ‘will achieve nothing’.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Dave Thompson said he was joining the new Alliance for Independence (AFI), which he predicted could win up to 24 MSPs in next May’s election.

The new group will run under the slogan “max the Yes”, it was reported, aiming to increase the number of pro-independence representatives in the Scottish parliament.

Thompson told the Daily Record newspaper: “Every regional list vote for the SNP will have no impact – it will achieve nothing.

“Whereas, if a lot of these votes came to AFI, we can garner a lot of MSPs. We are looking at anything between eight and 24 MSPs.”

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He added: “As soon as we launch, and I formally join the alliance, I will leave the SNP.”

His comments come after veteran SNP MP Kenny MacAskill floated the idea of a separate pro-independence party standing in next year’s Holyrood election.

The former Scottish justice secretary, now MP for East Lothian, said last week that the “Both Votes SNP” tactic that has been adopted by the party “just doesn’t work”.

You may also want to watch:

But constitution secretary Mike Russell insisted his former Holyrood colleague Thompson was “mistaken in his analysis”.

Russell told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Anybody is entitled to join or to vote for any party that they wish.

“I know Dave very well, I’ve worked very well with him. I think that he’s mistaken in his analysis.

“I believe that, in order to get independence, we need a unified movement.

“The SNP is clearly a key part of that movement – I’ve been a member of the SNP for more than 40 years and I’m certainly not changing my view.”

When asked about speculation that former first minister Alex Salmond will join the new party, Russell declined to comment.

In recent weeks Sturgeon has come under pressure to outline her plans for a route to Scottish independence after Boris Johnson blocked a second vote.

Some MPs in her party have called for a ‘Plan B’, which could lead to an “illegal” referendum, or the SNP withdrawing from UK institutions until one is held.

An SNP spokesman said: “Talk of splitting the SNP vote will be music to the ears of the Unionists. Those seeking to game the Holyrood proportional electoral system are putting at risk the SNP’s progress.”

The move comes as a pollster says support for the United Kingdom has “never looked so weak”.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government told to ‘get a grip’ over telecomms strategy after Huawei U-turn

Chinese telecomms giant Huawei has been barred from building Britain's 5G network, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said; Dominic Lipinski

‘World-beating’ coronavirus contact tracing system in England crashes under strain of workers trying to log in

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

New post-Brexit customs arrangements to cost business £7bn per year

Transport companies face an estimated £7bn in customs charges per year under the government's newly proposed post-Brexit border arrangements

Government accused of leaving business in the dark with unclear approach to Northern Ireland after Brexit

MPs claim businesses are being left in the dark because of the government's lack of understanding of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland; PA

Tory minister denies face mask announcement ends government’s faith in ‘British people’s common sense’

Environment Secretary George Eustice. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Motion aims to give Welsh ministers right to call referendum on independence

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on the campaign trail. Photo: Archant

Tories urged to take action against Brexiteer MP who spoke alongside Islamophobic voices

Tory MP Bob Blackman in the Commons; Youtube

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

James O’Brien suggests government’s confusing messaging over face coverings could be deliberate

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien has accused ministers of 'deliberately' subverting messaging surrounding the wearing of face masks; LBC

Government still encourages working from home despite Boris Johnson urging public to do the opposite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, talks with a paramedic during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Priti Patel’s destructive immigration bill will ‘cause chaos and confusion’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Payments raise questions over Dominic Cummings’ connections with Vote Leave firm hired by government

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, has been accused of using his private firm, Dynamic Maps, to pay government contractors; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ireland’s new government rules out ‘divisive’ border poll in favour of ‘peace and harmony’

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson’s government likened to ‘Dad’s Army’ after £700m post-Brexit borders announcement

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announcing £700m in border control measures; PA media

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Plot twist: The complicated world of Chinese cinema

A scene from 'A Touch of Sin'. Picture: Berlin Film Festival

Pilgrims and progressives: The story of the Mayflower voyage

'The Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor' by William Halsall. Picture: Getty Images

How French president Macron looks to rediscover his mojo

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after voting in the municipal elections of Pas-de-Calais. Picture: Getty Images

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

BONNIE GREER: How the coronavirus will reshape our society

Plague Times: Michel Serre's 'The Plague in Marseilles' (1721). Picture: Getty Images

Downing Street asked to explain why ministers are avoiding face coverings in public

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (left) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. (Phil Noble/PA Wire)

John Bercow on the closest Labour has had to Winston Churchill leadership

Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

WILL SELF: Only coffee culture can restart our economy

A coffee stall at a street market. Photograph: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

How being ‘quite wrong’ can have a different meaning to Americans

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Boris Johnson’s far-from superhuman response to the coronavirus

Michael White says the coronavirus crisis has brough with it a whole host of unseen challenges. Picture: Martin Rowson

German minister thanks Boris Johnson for promoting coronavirus tracing app after he tried to trash it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in east London. Photograph: Heathcliff O'Malley/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

MITCH BENN: How lockdown has wreaked havoc with our sense of time

David McCallum and Joanna Lumley in science-fiction series 'Sapphire & Steel' (1980). Picture: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Susannah York

Actress Susannah York as Grace Monckton in the film 'Sands of the Kalahari', 1965. Picture: Getty Images

THE SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: The resistance against Dominic Cummings is only getting started

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

I can’t see Boris Johnson lasting beyond 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Brexiteer blames ‘EU bureaucracy’ for lack of progress in trade talks

ERG chair and Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Boris Johnson’s ‘People’s PMQs’ stunt backfires after he asked public for questions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown. Photograph: PA Video.

Don’t pin all of your Brexit hopes on Germany

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch’s new ‘sensitive’ radio station gives Boris Johnson an easy ride

Rupert Murdoch's new radio station, Times Radio, has been

Why Arron Banks’ plan to target Jacinda Ardern is not going to plan

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (right) with Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Labour’s clash with Corbynism has barely begun

James Ball says Labour's clash with Corbynism is only just beginning. Picture: PA

Chancellor’s measures to boost hospitality industry questioned by IFS

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

GLEN O’HARA: Why ‘woke’ has become a meaningless boo word

Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne Jones in Netflix comedy-drama, The Politician (2020). Picture Netflix

Liz Truss warns of ‘real world consequences’ over post-Brexit border policy in explosive leaked letter

Liz Truss warned senior Tory ministers that they could face a challenge from the WTO over No 10's Brexit border policy plans; Victoria Jones

ANDREW ADONIS: David Starkey continues spouting imperial delusions

Andrew Adonis has condemned historian David Starkey's

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

‘You would be bankrupt’: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells SNP MP after call for Scottish independence

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg; Parliamentlive

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

Boris Johnson’s government likened to ‘Dad’s Army’ after £700m post-Brexit borders announcement

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announcing £700m in border control measures; PA media

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.