Nicola Sturgeon’s 50th birthday card mocks Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 11:32 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 20 July 2020

Boris Johnson is left hanging in mid-air after he got stuck on a zipwire at an Olympic event at Victoria Park in the capital. Photograph: Ben Kendall/PA.

Boris Johnson is left hanging in mid-air after he got stuck on a zipwire at an Olympic event at Victoria Park in the capital. Photograph: Ben Kendall/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

A picture of the birthday cards sent to Scotland’s first minister captured social media’s attention after one appeared to mock Boris Johnson.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Nicola Sturgeon celebrated her 50th birthday over the weekend with one card getting plenty of attention on Twitter after her husband SNP chief executive Peter Murrell posted a snapshot on the website.

Sitting on her window sill, one card includes the caption: “I’ve hired a first class clown for your birthday”.

It includes a cartoon character resembling the prime minister when he got stuck on a zip-wire waving union flags.

Twitter users zoomed in on the photograph showing the card in pride of place.

“Living for Nicola Sturgeon giving that Boris Johnson b-day card absolutely pride of place!!” tweeted Claire Chambers.

“‘I’ve hired a first class clown for your birthday’ alongside a caricature of Boris Johnson is the perfect birthday card for Nicola Sturgeon,” posted Joe Jackson.

“Is that First Class Clown card Boris? Oh that’s indeed *first class*,” wrote another.

Tory supporters, however, were less than impressed.

A birthday card sent to Nicola Sturgeon mocks Boris Johnson. Photograph: Twitter.A birthday card sent to Nicola Sturgeon mocks Boris Johnson. Photograph: Twitter.

“Now had this been a photo posted by Carrie Symonds on Boris Johnson’s birthday, there would have been outrage from the nats,” said Meghan Gallagher.

“Proof if it were needed that Sturgeon has no respect for the prime minister,” tweeted another.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Government admits coronavirus track and trace programme broke data protection laws

Baroness Dido Harding during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: PA/Downing St.

Government signs deal for 90 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccines

A scientist at work in a manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

WILL SELF: Why silent movies reign supreme

Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt and Lil Dagover in Cabinet of Dr. Caligari in 1919. Picture: Getty

The life of Nobel Prize winning writer Heinrich Boll

Heinrich Boll in 1983. Photo: Alain MINGAM/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

More than 400 health professionals sign open letter calling for NHS to be protected from trade deals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The major flaw in Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus measures

LBC host James O'Brien figures out with the help of a caller that Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus measures could jeopardise the prospects of schools staying open after September; LBC, Twitter

Public reaction to Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement shows it leaves more questions than answers

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Ruth Smeeth interview: ‘You can’t shut someone down because you don’t like what they’ve said’

Labour MP Ruth Smeeth for Stoke on Trent North poses in the front of the new atrium in Portcullis House in Westminster. Photo: Nicola Tree/Getty Images

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for ‘defying reality’ with latest press conference

LBC presenter James O'Brien slammed Boris Johnson for his latest coronavirus message; LBC, Twitter

Portmanteaus deconstructed: a guide to blended words

Humpty Dumpty Sitting on a Wall, illustration by Milo Winter, 1916. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces plan to ‘return to normality’ by Christmas

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright.

Matt Hancock wants review into ‘statistical flaws’ of daily death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a statement on the government's actions on coronavirus. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

STAR TURNS: Sir Peter Ustinov was a model European

Actor, dramatist and author Peter Ustinov, 1958. Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Miami Nice: America’s real music hit factory

Gloria Estefan performs with the Miami Sound Machine in 1988. Picture: Getty

Corbyn ally quits Labour frontbench blaming ‘campaign by right-wing media’

Labour MP LLoyd Russell-Moyle. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Arron Banks shown-up as another hypocritical Brexiteer

Leave campaigner Arron Banks is not getting up to the

Shifty Tories are masking the truth on Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Brexiteer opinion on face masks is just as illogical as their stance on the EU

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove buys a cigarette lighter from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

An open letter to Tory MPs: Why your leader must now go

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

From page to canvas: the reading and writing of Vincent Van Gogh

The Yellow House. Van Gogh rented this house in Arles from September 1888. Picture: Archant

Europe’s vital history lesson after anniversary of massacre

A woman mourns over a relative's grave at the memorial centre of Potocari near Srebrenica in 2017. Photo credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has been exposed by his psychologist niece’s memoir

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The long and difficult relationship between government and the arts

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering the summer economic update in a statement to the House of Commons, (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

US trade expert hints post-Brexit Britain could be forced to lower food standards to clench trade deal with Donald Trump

Lord Morris of Aberavon (L) questioning US trade expert Marjorie Chorlins over whether British farmers will need to drop their standards in the event of a trade deal with America; Parliamentlive

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Joan Collins hit by Brexit after claiming it would be ‘good for us’

Marks and Spencer in Norwich. The retailer has scrapped Joan Collins's make up range. Picture: Google

Concerns over Boris Johnson’s choice of UK race commissioner who ‘questioned’ if institutional racism existed

Prime minister Boris Johnson has drawn criticism for appointing a race commissioner who questioned if institutional racism excisted; Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Russia tried to target scientists working on coronavirus vaccine, cyber security agency warns

Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

The Hagia Sophia: How Erdogan’s decision could backfire on the Turkish president

Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Gove can’t mask the government’s incompetence

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove emerges from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster, London having bought coffee and a sandwich. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

On Trump, China and Russia the EU must now take a stand

Ursula von der Leyen and MEPs in the European Parliament.Photograph: European Parliament/Gabor KOVACS/Flickr.

Death at the ministry: the coronavirus tragedy that gets to the heart of modern Britain

The Ministry of Justice building, formerly the Home Office, in London. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Celebs in politics are a sign of decline

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

What Kanye West’s bid for president says about America

President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House in 2018. Photo: Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Public life principles have been discarded - it’s time to call on the committee

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA.

Why Keir Starmer should focus on the Midlands

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Looking for common ground in the battle over ‘cancel culture’

People hold up images of Harvey Weinstein, President Trump and Louis CK during the Women's March in New York City in 2018. Photo: Andrew Holbrooke/Getty Images

Michael Gove confirms government considering five sites for Brexit lorry parks

Hilary Benn challenges Michael Gove on Brexit lorry parks. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Michael Gove dismisses survey showing increased support for Scottish independence as ‘just another poll’

Cabinet minister Michael Gove answering questions in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Most Read

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

Ireland blocks UK from coronavirus safe travel list due to infection rate

Leinster House, Dublin, the seat of the Oireachtas, the parliament of Ireland; Brian Lawless, PA

Brexiteer Arron Banks demands parliament shows him Russia report before publication

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (CR) and Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore (CL) take a selfie photograph with members of the media in the background as they leave Portcullis House after giving evidence to Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fresh ‘cash for favour’ accusations as Tory minister dined with influential Russian donors

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma arrives at 10 Downing Street; Aaron Chown

Nicola Sturgeon’s 50th birthday card mocks Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is left hanging in mid-air after he got stuck on a zipwire at an Olympic event at Victoria Park in the capital. Photograph: Ben Kendall/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.