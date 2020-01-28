Nicola Sturgeon orders officials to keep European flag flying at Scottish parliament

The Union flag, Saltire and the European Union flag fly alongside each other outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has ordered officials at the Scottish parliament to keep the European flag flying after the UK leaves the EU on Friday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

There had been anger among Remainers - and some SNP and Green politicians - after it was decided by a ruling body the flag would be removed from outside the Holyrood building.

Thousands signed a petition calling for the decision to be reversed, saying it went against Scotland's choice to back remaining in the European Union in June 2016.

Sturgeon has repeatedly claimed Brexit was being conducted 'against our will' - with the Scottish parliament voting to reject the Brexit deal alongside governments in Northern Ireland and Wales.

According to the Daily Mail she has now ordered officials to keep the European flag flying outside the parliament.

Interim Conservative leader criticised the decision saying the SNP was "obsessing about flags" and Scottish independence instead of improving life for Scottish people.

He said: "This is yet another cynical and obvious display of political opportunism from the first minister."

MORE: Welsh first minister vows to carry on flying the European flag after Brexit

Sturgeon is expected to reveal her next steps for Scottish independence on Friday, the same day the country will leave the bloc.