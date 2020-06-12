Latest The New European

The Sturgeon paradox: Why is the Scottish minister facing the same criticisms as the PM?

PUBLISHED: 14:14 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 12 June 2020

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 3: Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon attends First Ministers Questions at Holyrood on June 3, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 3: Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon attends First Ministers Questions at Holyrood on June 3, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images)

2020 Getty Images

The Scottish first minister is considered to have had a ‘good crisis’ yet is facing many of the same criticisms as Boris Johnson. Maurice Smith reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The polls are looking good for Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP. Three months into the Covid-19 crisis and despite louder concerns over the length and depth of the lockdown, the first minister looks like a shoo-in for a record-breaking term in charge at Holyrood.

Monthly surveys on voting intentions consistently predict a majority of seats for the SNP in next year’s Scottish election. Fresh from winning a large majority of Scotland’s 59 Westminster seats last December there has even been a minor boost in support for independence, reaching 52% in an early June survey by Survation.

Perception is everything in politics. Sturgeon is perceived to have had ‘a good crisis’. Her handling of Covid-19 since March is compared positively to that of Boris Johnson. Where the latter has floundered and changed course, a stern Sturgeon has been consistent in her apparent sticking to scientific guidance and allowing only a cautious relaxation of the rules.

So far, so positive. The question arising is not whether the SNP will win a majority next May, but how big that majority might be. The Conservatives remain a distant second, and may slip back behind Labour.

Last month YouGov found that 71% of Scots had “a lot or fair amount” of confidence in Sturgeon’s ability to “make the right decisions” on coronavirus, compared to just 40% for Johnson.

Her daily updates to press and public are televised live, where audiences witness a deadly serious woman in clear command of her cabinet, and the situation; indeed, in command of her country.

And yet there are questions about that record. The Scottish government – which, to all intents and purposes means Sturgeon, such is her control – has failed so far to explain adequately why the details of a February Covid-19 outbreak in a central Edinburgh hotel were not disclosed until later.

Twenty five people attending an international conference by Nike were infected as a result of the event, which took place on February 26 and 27. Eight of them lived in Scotland. Apart from Nike delegates, there were others who came in contact, including hotel staff and fellow guests at the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton.

The first infection was confirmed to health authorities on March 2, but the information was not made public. On March 4 the administration confirmed that there were two cases in Scotland, without reference to the Nike event. On March 8, thousands of rugby fans converged on Edinburgh for a Scotland v France international. Three days later the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic.

Scotland’s first confirmed death came on March 13, and the UK-wide lockdown commenced 10 days later. The Nike conference outbreak was only revealed by a BBC investigative report on May 11 – more than 10 weeks after the event.

Labour has alleged a cover-up, something the SNP has denied angrily, citing ‘patient confidentiality’ for the failure to disclose. The insidious nature of the virus is illustrated well by this single incident: two Nike employees allegedly took the infection back to the Netherlands. Another returned home to England and passed on the virus at a children’s party in Newcastle.

Newspapers have alleged that the Nike group was split into groups for a walking tour of Edinburgh’s Old Town. They performed a ‘Nike Haka’ in the hotel foyer. Staff at a kilt hire shop visited by some say they were not tracked or tested as a result of the outbreak. Neither were 20 Bank of Scotland staff who stayed at the same hotel.

The other serious charge to be laid at the door of the Sturgeon government concerns the spread of Covid-19 within Scottish care homes. In essence, the accusation is that in its single-minded pursuit of protection for the NHS in Scotland, the government neglected the care sector. Elderly patients sent back from hospitals spread infections to care home residents and staff. There was little protective clothing (PPE) for staff and testing came too late.

You may also want to watch:

Tony Banks, chairman of the Balhousie Care Group, which runs 26 homes in Scotland, said his sector had experienced “three months of mixed messages, mismanagement and missed opportunities by the Scottish government”. He claimed that in Scotland “the rate of Covid-19-related care home deaths is one of the highest in Europe”.

If these issues – starting late to lockdown, shortage of PPE, haphazard testing and the dreadful experience of care homes – seem familiar to readers in England, they should.

For the criticism emerging in Scotland has been heard loudly south of the border, and aimed rightly at the Johnson government whose management of Covid-19 has been so open to question. For all the peripheral differences in approach, the Scottish and Westminster governments have taken essentially similar steps to this crisis.

The difference has been in perception. Sturgeon’s control of the pandemic narrative has been firm, her judgment rarely questioned.

She enjoys a dominant position in parliament, where her opposition remains fragmented, and benefits from a weakening of the press in Scotland, where newspapers particularly are losing out to competitive pressure on all fronts.

That word ‘enjoy’ has a recent frisson in Scottish circles. BBC’s Scotland editor Sarah Smith – during a live ‘two-way’ from Glasgow – said that Sturgeon “has enjoyed the opportunity to set her own lockdown rules and not have to follow what’s happening in England or other parts of the UK”.

Those words “enjoyed the opportunity” can be taken in two ways. It is a turn of phrase and to many viewers would have been innocuous. But the SNP reaction was swift and over-played. An SNP media apparatchik, Erik Geddes, tweeted that Smith’s comment had been “shameful”. Cabinet member Fiona Hyslop joined in, saying “not only is that disgraceful editorialising and plain wrong, it is also disrespectful of all those suffering because of Covid”. An angry response from Sturgeon herself followed quickly: “Never in my entire political career have I ‘enjoyed’ anything less than this... My heart breaks every day for all those who have lost loved ones to this virus.”

This tweet triggered an inevitable ‘pile-on’ of criticism of the BBC generally and Smith in particular. For some SNP supporters the fact that Smith is the daughter of the late Labour leader John Smith and therefore part of the party’s former ‘ruling class’ in Scotland, does not help. The BBC confirmed later that it had received more than 4,500 complaints.

Sturgeon can rely on that kind of knee-jerk support from SNP loyalists, primed as they are to defend leader and party at all costs and on any issue. Some complain if a journalist refers to the first minister as “Sturgeon” rather than by her first name or title, without recognising that this is a standard style of media presentation.

But the polls rarely lie. Whatever the truth of the Nike conference affair, or the tragic consequences of the care homes disaster, which affected lives throughout the UK, the SNP rides high and may continue to do so until next May.

Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon are poles apart in terms of leadership style. But they are both populists in their own way. Johnson is weak on detail and particularly on the economy, a subject he is happy to leave to his advisers and the Treasury. Strictly speaking, the prime minister has never had to worry about balance sheets or to work out exactly how businesses drive jobs and profits.

Sturgeon’s short-comings are a little similar. A lawyer by training, she has spent much of her adult life in politics. She took to running the Scottish response to Covid-19 comfortably, given her previous role as health minister for more than seven years. Her hold on economic matters is reputedly less sure. Business, and particular the food and drink, tourism and hospitality sectors, is lobbying hard for her to relax the lockdown quickly.

The construction sector has reacted in despair to the fact that building work has recommenced in England, but remains on hold north of the border. Other industries are restless too.

Tony Banks, the care homes boss, is no angry Tory having a go at the SNP. In fact, he was a prominent Yes campaigner in the 2014 independence referendum who recently urged Sturgeon to push for a second independence poll.

The referendum issue is serious for Sturgeon and the SNP. Do they go into next year’s election with a manifesto that demands a second poll? If they win does that mean their voters actually want independence? Just as this article began with the cliché about perception being everything, it finishes with another: only time will tell.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Britain confirms it will not seek Brexit extension with EU

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he has

First ministers say it would be ‘extraordinarily reckless’ to reject Brexit extension during pandemic

First ministers of Wales and Scotland, Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon, have written to the prime minister calling for a Brexit extension; Archant

Poll finds Keir Starmer most popular opposition leader since Tony Blair

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer issues a statement outside his home in north London; Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The Sturgeon paradox: Why is the Scottish minister facing the same criticisms as the PM?

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 3: Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon attends First Ministers Questions at Holyrood on June 3, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images)

Why did it all go right? Lessons on the left’s decade out of power

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Labour Party leader Ed Miliband waves as he arrives with his wife Justine Thornton at Labour party headquarters on May 8, 2015 in London, England. After the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday the Conservative party are confirmed as the winners of a closely fought general election which has returned David Cameron as Prime Minister with a slender majority for his party. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Twitter removes 30,000 accounts promoting state-backed propaganda from China, Russia and Turkey

A giant portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is carried atop a float at a parade to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Scratch the surface and you’ll find British racism

Martin Rowson on Boris Johnson and the Black Lives Matter protests.

MANDRAKE: Relief for Boris Johnson as Tory takes top job at BBC

BBC headquarters, BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

America’s good cop, bad cop routine has to change

Hackney Stand Up To Racism and Facism (SUTR) organised a demonstration outside Hackney Town Hall on June 3 for Black Lives Matter. Picture: Dean Ryan

What will a Covid winter be like?

A woman wearing a face mask mask in Oxford Street in London.

Virologist explains why coronavirus won’t disappear like SARS did

A member of the public being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility in Edinburgh; Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

History won’t be erased by a sunken statue

The statue of Colston is pushed into the river Avon. Edward Colston was a slave trader of the late 17th century who played a major role in the development of the city of Bristol, England, on June 7, 2020. (Photo by Giulia Spadafora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Labour accuses Priti Patel of ‘gaslighting’ Black Lives Matter protesters

Home secretary Priti Patel has been accused of using her Indian identity to downplay the concerns of racism by MPs; ParliamentLive

Business leader warns a no-deal Brexit after coronavirus like ‘setting alight shed while house on fire’

CBI Director General, Carolyn Fairbairn speaks at the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in central London; ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Wife of ex-Putin confidant becomes Tory Party’s biggest ever female donor

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The coronavirus crisis is our last chance to save the world - so let’s commit to each other

People walk past coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Tory peer calls for inquiry after saying coronavirus had been handled ‘badly’

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, during a media briefing in Downing Street (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)

How the British right is suffering from virtue-signalling failure

EMPATHY: Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion take a knee in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd. Photo: Getty Images

‘This is not about statues’: Why Britain is yet again failing to engage meaningfully on race

A Bristol protestor places her dedication on the empty plinth where the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol once stood after it was taken down during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Why Europe needs Joe Biden as much as America does

Beware of the online activists spreading false narratives over the politics of the pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference at Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA.

JAMES BALL: Ministers had our goodwill but squandered it

The government are looking for a culture war and for any scapegoat to distract from its own failings.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Ten failures which show Johnson is gaslighting us with coronavirus

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Why the Lib Dems still matter in the fight to topple Boris Johnson

Former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson during general election campaigning in 2019. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tory peer criticised for ‘unacceptable’ comments about same-sex marriage

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne; Youtube

James O’Brien says Boris Johnson comments ‘most remarkable thing ever heard in the Commons’

James O'Brien described Boris Johnson's PMQs performance as the most 'remarkable thing' he'd ever heard; LBC

My charity is supporting 18,000 children every day - here’s why schools must re-open now

Children social distancing at school after some primary schools partly reopened. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Customs expert warns Britain’s borders are unprepared for Brexit transition cutoff

Trade expert Dr Anna Jerzewska giving evidence at a Brexit select committee; ParliamentLive

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of lying over Labour involvement in return to school plan

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs); ParliamentLive.com

PMQs: Starmer demands action on ‘haunting’ coronavirus death toll as Johnson says international comparisons must wait

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour presses cabinet minister to explain how a Tory donor was granted a lucrative property deal

Housing minister Robert Jenrick arrives in Downing Street, London. PA photo; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

James O’Brien questions ‘believability’ of PM’s Black Lives Matter message

James O'Brien said Boris Johnson had a 'track record' of using racist language; LBC

Doctors use European law to take government to court over lack of PPE during coronavirus outbreak

Health secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP accuses Priti Patel of ‘silencing’ BAME colleague over racism claims

Home secretary Priti Patel and Labour MP Florence Eshalomi (R) during a debate in the Commons; ParliamentLive

How Putin’s downfall could come sooner than many expect

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (on the screen) during a video conference meeting on opening medical facilities for COVID-19 patients built (Photo by Alexei Yereshko\TASS via Getty Images)

We are being fattened up for a one-way trade deal with Trump

A cargo ship keeps trade going during the Covid-19 lockdown. The government is preparing to complete a trade deal with this US that will hit food standards and British farmers. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Boris Johnson: Britain is not a racist country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tory politician readmitted to the party after claims holocaust was ‘fabricated’

Ryan Houghton, a Tory councillor in Aberdeen. Photograph: YouTube.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Heart of smartness – DR Congo’s city united in music

Adherents of La Sape (an abbreviation of The Society for the Advancement of Elegant People pose in Kinshasa) . Photo: Junior D. Kannah/AFP via Getty Images

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Public backlash after footage of Tory MPs laughing at slavery joke resurfaces

Tory MP Lucy Frazer joking that Scots should be sent to the 'colonies' as slaves, a comment she later apologised for. (Photograph: Twitter)

Rory Stewart ‘proven right’ as video re-emerges of him claiming PM was making wrong judgements on coronavirus

Former Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart said the government was pursuing a strategy of herd immunity back in March; Twitter

UK government’s ‘world-beating’ coronavirus response ranked the worst globally

Boris Johnson poses for a photo at the Wight Shipyard Company at Venture Quay during a visit to the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.