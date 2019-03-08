Nicola Sturgeon says only way to vote tactically in Scotland is to back SNP

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Nicola Stugeon has insisted the only way to vote tactically in Scotland to stop a Tory Brexit is to vote SNP.

Sturgeon made the claims on Twitter as she hit the campaign trail the day after MPs voted for a December 12 poll.

"Seeing lots of chat this morning about tactical voting to maximise Remain vote," before continuing to explain that the SNP "is the challenger in every Tory held seat in Scotland".

Campaigning in Stirling she insisted the "only way" to stop Brexit and oust Boris Johnson from Downing Street is by voting for her party.

The first minister said: "Westminster is broken. It's time to take Scotland's future into Scotland's hands.

"The number one issue for Scotland at the election is this - who should determine our future - Boris Johnson or the people who live here?

"The Tories want to impose Brexit on Scotland against our will, which will hit jobs and living standards."

She said Scotland would be a "key battleground" in the election campaign, adding: "A general election is Scotland's chance to come together to reaffirm our opposition to Brexit and our right to decide.

"Labour can't win in Scotland. The Liberal Democrats can't be trusted - they've put a right-wing Tory government into power before.

"Scotland has been ignored and treated with contempt by Westminster, and this election is an opportunity to bring that to an end.

"A win for the SNP will be an unequivocal and irresistible demand for Scotland's right to choose our own future."