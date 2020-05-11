Video

Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson’s ‘stay alert’ messaging could ‘put lives at risk’

Nicola Sturgeon on GMB saying that Boris Johnson's coronavirus messaging was at times 'unclear'; Twitter Archant

Scotland’s first minister has criticised the UK government’s new coronavirus slogan, saying that mixed messaging could put lives at risk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Nicola Sturgeon urged people living in Scotland instead insisted those north of the border should continue to stay at home.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain (GMB) Sturgeon said progress on beating Covid-19 was too “fragile” to start lifting lockdown measures.

Speaking in front of a “stay at home” banner, she said: “If – given the state of the evidence in Scotland and the state of the virus in Scotland – I was to do that now in Scotland, then yes I think that would potentially put lives at risk.”

She added: “I think ‘stay alert’ is very vague compared to ‘stay at home’.

“All leaders in all governments worldwide right now are asking populations to do things that are highly restrictive and the duty on us is to be as clear as possible, not to muddy the water, not to mix the messages but to be clear and to be clear why we’re asking people to do that.”

“I make no apologies for the fact that right now I’m erring on the side of caution.”

She said her decision to abide by different rules was backed by data suggesting Scotland had a higher R rate of infection than other parts of the UK.

“I’m being very clear that my advice to people in Scotland is that you should stay at home unless for these essential purposes.”

Sturgeon added she had no intention of policing the English-Scottish border, where the two policies differ