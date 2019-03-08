Convention of Nigels planned to try to stop the name becoming extinct after the rise of Farage

A model of Nigel Farage carrying puppets of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, with pro-European Union supporters in central London, during the March for Change.

A convention of people called Nigel is set to take place after it was revealed the name is at threat of becoming extinct.

Nigel Smith, landlord of the Fleece Inn in Bretforton, Worcestershire, is break a record for the number of Nigels in the same place.

The event was first launched by Smith last year following news that no babies had been named Nigel in the UK since 2015, the year before the EU referendum.

The slump has been partly blamed on Brexiteer Nigel Farage. It was the 23rd most-used name in its peak back in 1964.

Landlord Smith told the Mirror: "Before we become extinct, we felt we ought to have a gathering. It's no longer a popular name but surely there are enough of us to try and create our lasting mark.

"Non-Nigels are welcome but will have a badge saying they are not the real thing."

He added that every Nigel to turn up to his pub on September 28 will get a free drink.