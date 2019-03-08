Video

'Lord Farage' - Twitter mocks Brexit Party peerage offer 48 hours before leader drops candidates

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage answers media questions. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage has denied that an offer of a peerage 48 hours before he dropped candidates in every Conservative seat was an influential factor in his decision.

"Lord Farage" started to trend on Twitter after the Brexit Party leader confirmed that he had been offered an honour by the Tories.

Speaking to the Mirror on Monday, he was asked what had been promised in return for dropping Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats he insisted: "Nothing, and I have asked for nothing. I don't want anything."

Pressed further on the matter, he was asked if he had been offered a peerage, after previous reports suggested the Tories had tried to use one to broker a deal.

The Brexiteer went on to admit: "I was offered one last Friday.

"Ridiculous - the thought they can buy me, a high-paid job; but I'm not interested, I don't want to know."

A report in the Times, however, claims Nigel Farage would still rather be in America than remaining in Britain under Boris Johnson's Brexit plans.

He said: "If I thought this was Brexit, do you know where I'd be? On the other side of the Atlantic."

Farage cited abuse that he claims he attracts wherever he goes. He told a reporter: "I haven't been in a pub for six months."