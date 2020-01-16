Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration falling flat after fireworks ban

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage sips a pint in a pub. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration is falling a bit flat after it appeared Big Ben won't chime at 11pm on January 31st - and now fireworks are banned too.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Despite receiving approval for the party at Parliament Square, the Telegraph reports that he has been told that will not be able to set off fireworks from the grounds.

Farage has encountered resistance from St James's Park officials because of the impact the noise could have on wildlife in the vicinity.

A Royal Parks spokesperson told the newspaper: "We do not allow firework displays in St James's Park because of the impact on nesting birds and other wildlife".

Farage fumed: "We have just met obstacles at every moment of this".

MORE: Parliament refuses to accept crowdfunded money to make Big Ben bong for Brexit

MORE: Festival of Brexit Britain organiser says event will bring 'joy, hope and happiness'

MORE: Remainer compares Nigel Farage's plans for Brexit celebrations to a 'forced marriage'

The Brexiteers had planned a "short, dramatic" five-minute display at 11pm after a set of speakers.

Leave Means Leave boss Richard Tice has called for "anybody who has got a roof terrace in the close vicinity of Parliament Square" to get in touch to enable them to "set off 20 rockets" to enable a "wow factor".

He had hoped Boris Johnson would speak at 11pm but said they will chant "where's Boris?" if he fails to attend instead.

The businessman has suggested they will play a recording of Big Ben on a speaker if Mark Francois' bid to get Big Ben to bong at 11pm fails.

The hosts had been expected to charge for the £100,000 party, but now will cover the costs and instead are asking for donations to help fund the event.