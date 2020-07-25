Nigel Farage’s attempts to spark another ‘Brexit’ in Italy

PUBLISHED: 12:43 25 July 2020

Gianluigi Paragone, the former Five Star Movement senator who is heading up the new 'No Europe for Italy' party. Picture: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gianluigi Paragone, the former Five Star Movement senator who is heading up the new 'No Europe for Italy' party. Picture: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto

After Nigel Farage’s role in Brexit, STEVE ANGLESEY looks at why he might be tempted to try to pull off something similar in Italy.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

“Mussolini can be quite funny,” Nigel Farage told a Channel 4 reality show in 2014. “I saw his granddaughter last week… Pretty girl, pretty girl.”

These are opinions Farage might want to keep on the QT now he appears to be acting as unofficial advisor to Italy’s version of the Brexit Party, which is due to launch this week. Since historians hold Mussolini’s 20-year-long reign responsible for the deaths of one million of his countrymen, it’s just possible that not all Italians will chuckle along with Nigel at the thought of his memory.

Neither, you’d imagine, would they be too impressed to learn that Hermann Kelly, who worked as a PR man for Farage’s EFDD grouping in the European parliament, used to refer to his boss as “Il Duce” (“That’s just a bit of fun, isn’t it,” Nigel told Politico in 2018). Or to recall how in 2017, Farage was booed by Italian MEPs for comparing the EU to the mafia, later withdrawing his remark on the grounds of “national sensitivities”.

And you cannot see them looking too fondly on Farage’s speech in early March at the Daily Telegraph’s “Heroes of Brexit” event, when he claimed Italy’s battle with Covid-19 presented a golden opportunity for Britain: “This awful crisis and the way it is gripping parts of Italy makes a trade deal with the EU easier now than it’s ever, ever been. The collapsing Italian economy needs a deal with the UK desperately,” he said.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

None of this will matter much to Farage fanboy Gianluigi Paragone, the former Five Star Movement senator for who is heading up the new “No Europe for Italy” party – names like “Quitalia” and “Italexit” having been deemed too Anglophone – which is already polling around 7%. He calls Farage “a true British patriot”, hailing him for “bringing the United Kingdom out of the European Union cage... the only one who sent away the technocrats from Brussels”.

The former talk show host shares Farage’s awkward squad tendencies; public criticism of his party’s fading commitment to Euroscepticism saw him kicked out of Five Star earlier this year. Paragone says the pair have discussed “the present and future of a truly sovereign country which, even more so after Brexit, is able to give real answers to citizens in the midst of the post-Covid economic crisis”.

You may also want to watch:

It’s hardly surprising to hear that Farage is interested in helping out. Along with the Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands and – risibly – Ireland, Italy is a country he’s mentioned repeatedly as being prime for the ‘next Brexit’.

Until recently, the polls were firmly against him, with the Italian research institute Censis reporting late last year that only 25% believed leaving the EU was a good idea against 62% who thought it a bad idea. But the union’s muddled response has been another silver lining from coronavirus for Farage; in April a Tecnè poll put the numbers at an uncomfortable 51%-49% in favour of Remain.

Those polls are expected to move away from Leave after Italy became one of the key beneficiaries of the EU recovery fund that was finally agreed on Tuesday morning – prime minister Giuseppe Conte says it will receive 28% of the £675 billion available in grants and loans – but Farage has good reason to stay interested. Not only does it look like his lucrative private jet trips to the USA will become far more infrequent after Thursday, November 3, but Italy represents some kind of spiritual homeland for Brexit.

It was after discussions with Five Star co-founder Gianroberto Casaleggio in Milan in January 2015 that Farage resolved to make Facebook and data the key battlegrounds for pro-Leave campaigning, telling the political scientists Matthew Goodwin and Caitlin Milazzo: “If I was starting UKIP today would I spend 20 years speaking to people in village halls or would I base it on the [Five Star co-founder Beppe] Grillo model? I know exactly what I would do.”

Casaleggio’s methods attracted the eye of Arron Banks too, making the Milan meeting a fatal first step on the road to Leave just 17 months on. The Brexit Party, which toppled Theresa May and appears to have forced Britain into the kind of Brexit that in 2016 existed only in the wildest dreams of the wildest Leavers, was founded in Five Star’s image.

Banks can now be found working for crotchety right-winger Winston Peters in his flagging New Zealand general election campaign against hugely popular incumbent PM Jacinda Ardern, telling website Newshub Nation this week that he is determined to deliver “Winston on steroids… a happy warrior”.

Far cry, isn’t it, from the days after Barack Obama delivered his pro-Remain “Get to the back of the queue” speech in March 2016? Back then, Banks’ organisation responded with a “Back Off, Barack!” petition and Farage warned him to “butt out” of the Brexit debate.

Honestly, the cheek of these foreigners trying to interfere in the democratic process of other countries...

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Nigel Farage’s attempts to spark another ‘Brexit’ in Italy

Gianluigi Paragone, the former Five Star Movement senator who is heading up the new 'No Europe for Italy' party. Picture: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

Imbalance of power – where does the UK stand on the international stage?

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, during a press conference at Lancaster House in central London. Photograph: Peter Summers/PA.

STAR TURNS: Fay Wray’s big break with a tall, dark and... hairy leading man

Canadian-born actress Fay Wray in scene from King Kong,' directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

The Welsh farm which hosted Queen, Ozzy Osborne and Coldplay

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock (442648h) FREDDIE MERCURY WITH JOHN DEACON, ROGER TAYLOR AND BRIAN MAY AT ROCKFIELD STUDIOS - 1975 VARIOUS QUEEN

Bawdiness of the Bard – The possibly rude origin of Shakespeare’s surname

William Shakespeare. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

The unfriendly Olympic games

(Original Caption) In protest of the USSR invasion of Afghanistan, American protesters at the Lake Placid Games opening ceremony hold various signs of protest against the Russians including a sign fostering boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympic Games. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Government is ‘putting safety of public at risk’ with lack of adequate Brexit plan

Liz Truss (right) and James Brokenshire (2nd right) arrive for the launch of Boris Johnson's campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The pitfalls of hiring yes-men in government

Chris Grayling MP. (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Britain’s plan for a post-Brexit settlement which deepens divisions

Former Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to 'strengthen the precious European Union' when setting out her Brexit objectives in January 2017. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA

Labour ‘politically competitive’ again under Keir Starmer, says former leader

Keir Starmer with workers from the creative industry. Photograph: Twitter.

As a Lib Dem I’ll always defend real liberalism

George Orwell. Picture: Ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Is Britain sleepwalking to the Union’s end?

Is Britain sleepwalking to the end of the Union? Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

CATHRIN SCHAER: Is Berlin behind the curve on Beijing?

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (C-L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C-R) take a group photo during the German-Chinese Dialogue Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 6, 2019. Picture: ANDREA VERDELLI/AFP via Getty Images

Why Keir Starmer has the right strategy for Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Get away from all the madness if you can

Alastair Campbell's holiday snaps from his trip to Europe. Picture: Alastair Campbell

MANDRAKE: Brexiteer Lawson fails to convince family with anti-EU ideology

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The psychological consequences of Brexit are only just sinking in

2nd January 1973: A couple enjoy the view of the cross-channel ferry terminal from Dover Cliffs. (Photo by Harris/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

SNP dismantle Boris Johnson’s claim smaller nations can’t capably deal with coronavirus

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a Stay in Scotland campaign event. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Drop in support for Boris Johnson indicates honeymoon period is officially over

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds crabs caught on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour in Stromness during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Forget Russian interference – more concerning is the meddling close to home

Chair of the intelligence and security committee (ISC) MP Julian Lewis. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Putin doesn’t have to have the last laugh

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't have to have the last laugh, says James Ball. Picture: ALEXEY DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

China may regret Xi abandoning its traditional policy

One of China's two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning (right of picture) in Hong Kong waters. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Russia report – six lines that just say it all

MI5 initially provided just six lines of text at the outset of the enquiry, according to an extract from the Russia report. Picture: Getty

Starmer calls for a line to be drawn under anti-Semitism as Corbyn calls whistleblower settlement ‘disappointing’

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Michel Barnier confirms July Brexit deal deadline ‘unlikely’ to be met

Michel Barnier at a press conference on Brexit; Twitter

Opponents tell Johnson and Sturgeon to stop ‘bickering’ over independence during coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire.

Financial watchdog ‘astonished’ by No 10’s failure to plan for a pandemic

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Trump asked US ambassador to persuade Westminster to hold the British Open at his Scottish golf course

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House; AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Minister tries to downplay concerns that Dominic Cummings is meddling with UK intelligence committee

Intelligence and Security Committee chair Julian Lewis during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons; Twitter

Boris Johnson’s ‘flip flop’ gag backfires as Keir Starmer reminds Commons of PM’s secret Brexit article

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

PMQs: Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to ‘check the record’ over Russian interference claims

Boris Johnson is criticised by Keir Starmer over the Russia report at PMQs. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Robert Jenrick denies giving preferential treatment to Tory donor at the centre of a London planning row

Housing minister Robert Jenrick at a parliamentary select committee; Parliamentlive

Downing Street insists it doesn’t want no-deal Brexit as it abandons hope of trade deal with EU

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London; Dominic Lipinski

Tory MP referred to parliamentary watchdog after reports emerge of inappropriate behaviour towards staff

Tory MP Rob Roberts has been accused of asking an intern to 'fool around' with him; Rob Roberts MP website

The government’s meal deal risks becoming a raw deal

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Attorney general says Cummings tweet could not be considered legal opinion as it was ‘only 10 words long’

Attorney general Suella Braverman during a House of Commons Justice Committee hearing; Parliamentlive

Nigel Farage demands apology from Remainers after claiming Russia report clears him of any wrongdoing over Brexit

Nigel Farage has demanded an apology from Remainers are claiming the Russia report clear him of any wrongdoing during the Brexit referendum campaign; Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia report: Elite club of Russians with links to Vladimir Putin are donating to UK political parties

A Russian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London; Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Chris Whitty tells former health secretary ‘under-investment’ in public health hampered coronavirus response

Chris Whitty responds to questions from Jeremy Hunt. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Most Read

These MPs just voted against protecting the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal

Results of a vote is announced in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Emily Maitlis received text message from Dominic Cummings after Newsnight reprimand

Emily Maitlis on Newsnight. Photograph: BBC

Brexiteer Mark Francois mocks Michel Barnier’s accent as he insists there will be a deal with EU

ERG chair Mark Francois on talkRADIO; Twitter

Brexiteer Arron Banks demands parliament shows him Russia report before publication

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (CR) and Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore (CL) take a selfie photograph with members of the media in the background as they leave Portcullis House after giving evidence to Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.