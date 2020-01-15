Nigel Farage receives approval to hold Brexit celebration in Parliament Square

The Greater London Authority has reportedly granted permission for Nigel Farage to hold a Brexit party in Westminster on January 31st.

Farage tweeted claiming the Brexit "celebration" had been approved and will take place in Parliament Square to mark the moment the UK leaves the EU.

"It is a big moment in the history of this nation to celebrate," wrote Farage.

The event is to be organised by Leave Means Leave - an organisation founded by Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice - and will include comedians, bands and fireworks, and would celebrate Big Ben ringing at 11pm.

But the status of Big Ben on January 31st appears to still be in doubt as Brexiteers continue their fundraising efforts to raise £500,000.

The Brexiteers are now calling for Boris Johnson to appear on stage to "mark the extraordinary date".

Nigel Farage said the event is likely to cost in the region of £100,000, so he is planning to charge the 13,000 invitees who have shown an interest, as well as trying to win the backing of several donors to help fund the event.

It follows talk of a rival event from one Remainer who said if it went ahead would "outnumber" those at the Brexit celebration.

The news of Farage's event comes as the government confirmed it is still pressing ahead with a "festival of Brexit Britain" despite fears it could alienate those that did not vote Leave.