Nigel Farage ignores calls to heal Brexit divisions by claiming he 'crushed Remoaners'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Despite calls from prominent leaders for people to come together in 2020, Nigel Farage has used his New Year's message to claim he had 'crushed Remoaners'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a joint message with Richard Tice, the Brexit Party chairman, he took credit for Boris Johnson's majority in the general election.

He also claimed Johnson never would have been in Downing Street without him.

He wrote: "The Remoaners are crushed and most of the Brexit blockers in parliament are now gone.

"Remember this is thanks to The Brexit Party. Without us, Boris would not have become PM."

He continued: "The Conservative Party knew that to win, they had to copy many of our policies and ideas."

"We put country before party or person. History will clearly show this.

"Standing down in over 300 seats effectively guaranteed a Boris majority, the only question was its size. Don't let anyone tell you that we have not succeeded in our main goals."

With relation to the Brexit Party the pair said they were "assessing thoughts and ideas as to what our next steps might be. This does not need to be rushed, tempting though it is."

Before Christmas the organisation handed staff their P45s after it failed to secure a seat in the general election.

Farage's message came as the Archbishop of Canterbury has called for the UK to "start healing divisions" in his New Year's message.