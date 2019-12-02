Brexiteers that do not support my vision are 'wrong', claims Nigel Farage
PUBLISHED: 16:20 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 02 December 2019
Nigel Farage has claimed that the Brexiteers who do not support Nigel Farage's vision for Brexit are 'wrong'.
Speaking at the latest Brexit Party campaign event, he said those that support Boris Johnson's deal are the "wrong" type of Brexiteers.
He told ITV News that the "right type of Brexit" is one that is "free from EU institutions".
"I find it amazing that most people who think the deal is great haven't read it. There is a phenomenon out there called 'Brexhaustion' - I get it. People are tired after three and a half years but if we get the wrong Brexit... we'll regret it for years to come".
Asked if he believes that Brexiteers who do not support his vision for Brexit are wrong, he responded "yes".
He added: "They would [call themselves Brexiteers] but they wouldn't be right.
"The only way we would genuinely be free of these institutions is the threat of the Brexit Party - and that's why we need to win some of these seats".
During the EU referendum campaign Nigel Farage appeared to support a Norway style for leaving, but denied changing his mind to support a World Trade Organisation style Brexit months later.
He has previously claimed he would "go on holiday" if a second Brexit referendum took place.
