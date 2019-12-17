Brexit Party staff made redundant days after election result

Nigel Farage has pulled out of speaking at a Brexit Party rally 24 hours after four members of his party resigned and gave their support to the Tories. Photo: Jeff OVers / BBC

A number of Brexit Party senior staff have been made redundant days after the election, according to reports.

Mail+ journalist Michael Crick said that numerous high-ranking staffers have been laid off after a dismal set of results for the party.

"It's brutal," a source within the organisation told Crick. "Really decent people losing their jobs just before Christmas."

It comes after Nigel Farage's candidates lost tens of thousands of pounds in deposits in the election and failed to win a single seat.

"It's too early to say what happens next," the source told Crick.

While some Twitter users had little sympathy for the Brexit Party, some pointed out how unfair it was workers were losing their positions so soon to Christmas.

"Whatever someone's politics I'd never revel in that happening to them. Awful", wrote James O'Flynn.