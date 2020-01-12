Nigel Farage will get six-figure payout when UK leaves EU - but his MEPs will get nothing

Nigel Farage is set to pocket £150,000 when the UK leaves the European Union - but his Brexit Party MEPs will receive nothing.

The Brexiteer will get a six-figure 'transition' payment because he has spent more than 20 years as an MEP in the European parliament.

But his 29 MEPs who were elected in May 2018 will not receive a single penny because they have not been politicians long enough.

The Sunday Times reports that Farage is eligible for £152,000 severance pay when he stops being the MEP for South East England on January 31st.

The money is usually paid to MEPs who lose their seats - but the unique circumstances of Brexit means it will be issued to some politicians for losing their jobs as a result of the UK's departure.

It is on top of the pension Farage will receive for 21 years of service - worth at least £100,000 - despite spending his time in the parliament trying to lose his job.

The Brexiteer is hoping to hold a Brexit day celebration in Parliament Square at the cost of £100,000 - but he plans to reap back the costs by charging invitees for attending, as well as tapping up a number of donors to help fund the event.