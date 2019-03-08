Nigel Farage says Brexit is a priority... even if it breaks UK up
PUBLISHED: 16:53 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 04 July 2019
Nigel Farage has said leaving the European Union must be a priority even if it risks breaking the United Kingdom up.
The Brexit Party leader told ITV's Peston Show being an independent nation was more important than keeping the UK together.
Farage said: "Look, being an independent self-governing nation is the number one.
"If there were parts of the United Kingdom that didn't wish to stay part of it that would be deeply regrettable but I just don't believe that to be the case - I really genuinely don't believe it."
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been in opposition to Brexit and is championing a second independence referendum on whether the country should leave the UK.
Farage also admitted he had "no regrets whatsoever" for turning his back while Ode to Joy played in the European Parliament.
He also confirmed the Brexit Party will "fight for every seat in the country" in the event of an upcoming general election.
The MEP's comments have sparked quite a reaction online.
One person tweeted: "Can we all be really clear that if the United Kingdom isn't united then it's no longer the United Kingdom.
"So these 'British patriots' are willing to LITERALLY destroy the UK."
Another described his views as "frightening".
