Video

Nigel Farage slammed over public stunt shaming hotel for housing asylum seekers

PUBLISHED: 09:39 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 31 July 2020

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage at a hotel in Worcestershire allegedly housing asylum seekers; Twitter

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage at a hotel in Worcestershire allegedly housing asylum seekers; Twitter

Archant

Nigel Farage has provoked an outpouring of rage after he tried to claim the media was covering up details about asylum seekers staying at a hotel.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The Brexit Party leader visited the Bromsgrove Hotel and Spa in Worcestershire with camera crews to film another rant about migrants.

In the 10-minute clip on his YouTube channel, Farage toured the hotel which was housing 147 asylum seekers following a tip-off from locals.

The hotel had been closed to the public, which is what prompted Farage’s visit.

In the footage, he confronts a member of staff demanding to book a room and know who is staying at the accommodation. The man said he was unable to disclose those details.

He then confronted another member of staff with the same question and received the same response. Upon leaving, Farage muttered smugly: “Well, nice work if you can get it.”

The Eurosceptic, who lost his job recently at LBC Radio, accused the mainstream media of “covering up” the story and described the hotel as being “completely taken over” by migrants.

He questioned why those being housed should be kept in a four-star hotel, fed, receive free medical treatment and claimed, even if their asylum claims were turned down, they would still remain in the UK.

He was swiftly rebuked by politicians and Twitter users alike.

Bromsgrove Liberal Democrats spokesperson Sam Evans accused him of whipping up hatred in the local community.

“Whilst we understand concerns about illegal immigration, it is unacceptable that Mr Farage should travel to Bromsgrove to make a video criticising people temporarily housed here for safety reasons due to the pandemic.

“These people are not illegal immigrants and are legitimately housed in our local area whilst awaiting a decision on their status.

“Due to UK law they are prohibited from working in the UK.”

“Nigel’s description of one of our hotels as ‘completely taken over’ by migrants is inaccurate and unacceptable.”

Evans said the community members were happy to help out and that local runners donated sports equipment and other generous donations even though many people were experiencing their own hardships and challenges.

But it was people’s response on Twitter that really reflected the mood.

@Rova_xo joked: “It wasn’t actually closed to the public #farage, we had a town meeting and all agreed to tell you that all hotels were booked up and closed to the public so you’d piss off. The decent people of Bromsgrove don’t want your hatred in our home town.”

Danny Wallace wrote: “This is Nigel’s whole life. Dressing up as Alan Partridge and then driving all the way to Bromsgrove to pretend he wants to stay there.”

Sam suggested that maybe the hotel didn’t “accept racists”.

“Its a 4 star hotel after all, it has higher standards,” she added.

Joe Burt said: “Should’ve checked @bookingcom first mate.”

Farage has tried to claim that there are 48,000 asylum seekers in the country and, with contracts between the Home Office and large companies, such as Serco, it would cost the taxpayer £46 billion over ten years.

The contract to house the asylum seekers is between Serco and the Home Office and Bromsgrove District Council which confirmed in April that migrants were lodged there under emergency measures which at the time were not discussed with the local authority.

Serco said it had taken all appropriate measures and precautions to look after the asylum seekers in its care in line with government and Public Health England guidelines and instructions.

The Home Office commented: “We have moved asylum seekers, where necessary to do so, into temporary accommodation to protect them and ensure social distancing.

“This is to help stop the spread of coronavirus in line with public health guidance.

“We would like to acknowledge the work that local authorities have done to support these temporary arrangements.“

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Fewer than half of people in England understand coronavirus lockdown rules, study finds

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; PA Video/PA Wire

Priti Patel is being sued for alleged misuse of ‘extremely vulnerable’ woman’s personal data

Home secretary Priti Patel; Dominic Lipinski/PA.

WILL SELF: The anxieties surrounding the reopening of our art galleries

Memories: Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus (1484-1486)

Great European Lives: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Alexander Solzhenitsyn poses during his journey through Siberia upon his return from the USA on May 30, 1994 in Vladivostock, Siberia, Russia. Photo: Laski Collection/Getty Images

How the Native American’s influenced the English language

John Smith (1530-1631). English soldier, explorer, cartographer, colonial administrator. Captured in the Jamestown, Virginia colony by Chief Powhatan, saved by Pocahontas. Photo: Archive Photos/Getty Images

STAR TURNS: How Elvis Presley couldn’t stop watching actor Stewart Granger

Actor Stewart Granger on set of the movie

Donald Trump calls for postponement of 2020 US presidential election

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House; AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A city in music: Juan-les-Pins

La jeunesse dansant le jerk dans les rues de Juan-les-Pins, France en 1966. Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

European Exploits: Arriving in Romania with no luggage

A general view of Bucharest. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA.

What films about the British Empire reveal

Douglas Fairbanks Jr. as Sergeant Thomas Ballantine, Cary Grant as Sergeant Archibald Cutter, and Victor McLaglen as Sergeant MacChesney in the 1939 film Gunga Din. Photo: John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Why Boris Johnson’s obesity purge is a bullies’ charter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Russia and the Gulag: Putin is fighting for state control over how Soviet horrors are remembered

Prisoners of the Vorkuta Gulag (Vorkutlag) - one of the major Soviet labor camps, Russia, Komi Republic, 1945. Photo: Laski Diffusion/Getty Images

Is Luxembourg’s free public transport one to replicate or avoid?

Tramways are pictured in Luxembourg as the country inaugurates its free public transports policy on February 29, 2020. Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Circumventing the censors

Cai Wei (left) and Chen Mei. Photo: Via Tortoise

ONS report shows England had highest levels of excess deaths from coronavirus in Europe

As part of a new London-wide campaign to raise awareness of coronavirus testing, Redbridge Council want to encourage people to use the permanent testing facility now open in Ilford. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

How the Chinese government have silenced those who spoke out amid the pandemic

A pro-democracy activist holds a placard of missing citizen journalist Fang Bin, as she protests outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong on February 19, 2020. Photo: ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP

The Brexiteers behind the ‘Defund the BBC’ campaign

defund the bbc

Travel chiefs urge Boris Johnson to rethink coronavirus quarantine guidelines

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits an aircraft hanger at RAF Lossiemouth, Moray, during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland; Andrew Milligan

What focus groups tell us about the politics of the coronavirus response

NHS staff and members of the public take part in the weekly

How Covid has killed off the French art of kissing

Two men pose as they greet each other with their feet in the Vieux Port of Marseille southern France, on May 17, 2020. Photo: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Independent SAGE expert says Downing Street ‘lacking ambition’ to reduce coronavirus infection rate in England

Radio presenter Tom Swarbrick on LBC; LBC

John Lewis: The giant who made ‘good trouble’

John Lewis, stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala, in, 2015. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Why we all should be concerned about the Brexit risk to the NHS

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Boris Johnson cannot win the battle for the union

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to members of the crew on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour, in Scotland. Photo: Robert Perry - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Council fed up with failings of government’s coronavirus track-and-trace programme launches its own

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street on NHS test and trace. Photograph: Downing Street/PA.

How Nicola Sturgeon is raining on Boris Johnson’s Brexit parade

How Nicola Sturgeon is raining on Boris Johnson’s Brexit parade. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

MANDRAKE: Whistleblowers can’t trust newspapers where Boris Johnson has friends

Intelligence and Security Committee chair Julian Lewis during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons; Twitter

How quarantine chaos has exposed Boris Johnson again

Passengers wearing a face mask at Manchester Airport in Manchester. Photo: Anthony Devlin

Should the north be the new home of parliament?

Palace of Westminster, which contains the House of Commons and House of Lords. Photo: Steve Parsons

Medical chief warns government is not doing enough to stop second wave of coronavirus in Britain

The council chair of the British Medical Association has slammed Boris Johnson over

Heathrow boss warns ‘global Britain’ is becoming ‘nothing more than a campaign slogan’

Heathrow airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye warned ministers, including PM Boris Johnson, on the economic turmoil Britain faces if a passenger testing regime isn't in place soon; Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Brexiteer Annunziata Rees-Mogg slammed over ‘insensitive’ comments on food poverty

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, former MEP for the Brexit Party, addresses party members and delegates; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

UK’s plan to boost customs officials after Brexit is ‘flawed’ industry figures warn

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announced £700m in border control measures in July; PA media

James O’Brien slams government over announcement that workers must to return to the office

James O'Brien; LBC, Twitter

Brexit to cause ‘double shock’ for UK economy regardless of deal, study finds

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (right) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA.

Westminster accused of ‘dragging its feet’ on combatting racism in the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Government launches job ad for official to start preparations on a coronavirus inquiry

Sir Patrick Vallance, government chief scientific advisor, giving evidence as he attends a session of the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee; House of Commons

Grant Shapps cuts short holiday in Spain after being caught up in quarantine debacle

Transport secretary Grant Shapps who is currently taking a break in Spain and will have to self-isolate for 14 days on his return after the UK's most popular holiday destination was struck off the safe list of travel destinations on Saturday;: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Government accused of leaving non-English speakers behind with lack of translated coronavirus messaging

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19); PA video

More than half of public do not trust Boris Johnson’s government with coronavirus advice

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Tollgate Medical Centre; Evening Standard/Jeremy Selwyn/PA Wire

Most Read

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Ann Widdecombe proposes shopping hour for face mask protesters

Brexit Party general election candidate Ann Widdecombe says she was made an offer in exchange for standing down. Picture: BBC

Far-right Brexit advocate Tommy Robinson is making plans to move to Spain

Tommy Robinson takes part in a

Leave EU’s vow to cause ‘mayhem’ in New Zealand failing as Jacinda Ardern on track for election victory

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference. (Photo by Diego OPATOWSKI / AFP)

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

Brexiteers express alarm that they may ‘only get 60% of their demands from EU’

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.