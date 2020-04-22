Nigel Farage calls for boycott of Chinese goods over coronavirus pandemic

Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) 2020 Getty Images

Following the chairman of the Brexit Party’s suggestion Britain should boycott Chinese ventilators, the political organisation’s leader has gone one better.

Nigel Farage is now calling for Chinese goods to be boycotted over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brexiteer, in an interview on the Breitbart News Daily Show on Sirius XM Patriot, was the latest politician to hit out at China for their handling of Covid-19.

But Farage went one further than others by saying their handling of the virus would lead to him boycotting Chinese goods.

“I think what’s happening, is the great publics around the West are waking up to the fact that China is no longer an opportunity for us to buy cheap goods, but that China is a threat,” Farage said.

“And I hope we’re going to see two things — firstly, governments being demanded by their electorates that they are at least self-sufficient of things we need in times of national emergency.

“And secondly, my attitude, Alex, is going to be in years to come if I go into a shop in years to come and see a label that says ‘made in China’, I’m not going to buy that product while that barbarous regime is in charge.”

That is despite an investigation last year revealing that Brexit Party merchandise range, unveiled last October, were all produced in China and Bangladesh.

It included Brexit Party caps which retailed at £8 and a £24.99 hoodie.

Farage also attacked the Boris Johnson government in his latest remarks, warning without a swift return of the prime minister the Tories will lose ground to Labour.

He said: “We’re being very badly governed. We have some incredibly low-grade cabinet ministers, and Boris needs to get a grip, quickly, to maintain public confidence”.

He explained the crisis could lead to support Labour’s Keir Starmer if the government does not turn things around.

He explained: “Keir Starmer isn’t Jeremy Corbyn... and I fear in one or two areas, public opinion could start to turn very sharply against this government”.

Last month Richard Tice, the Brexit Party chairman, said he would rather not rely on Chinese ventilators during the coronavirus outbreak.

Social media users were quick to point out that both politicians use China-manufactured iPhones to tweet, something they will surely want to give up in their boycott.