Farage claims rebel MPs ‘collaborated with a foreign power’ and gets roasted

Donald Trump welcomes Nigel Farage to speak at a campaign rally in Jackson. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP/Press Association Images

Nigel Farage has again been branded a hypocrite for claiming that rebel MPs were guilty of 'collaboration with a foreign power'.

It follows the news that MPs, who had helped pass the law that would seek a Brexit delay, had spoken to leaders of the European Union before pressing ahead.

Brexiteer Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party organisation, argued on Twitter this was "collaboration with a foreign power."

He was quickly criticised in the responses, who pointed out he had "collaborated" with foreign powers too, including Donald Trump in the US.

Others pointed out he has a politician that belongs to that "foreign power" and has been paid by them for 20 years.Nick Wolfe responded: "Maybe speak to your mate about *collusion* with a foreign state to *subvert* the will of our SOVEREIGN Parliament. Thanks!"

A sarcastic sounding Russ Jackson asked Farage: "What kind of anti-democratic treacherous moron would actively seek collaboration with a foreign power?"

MP David Lammy said: "Nigel, in case you had forgotten, your salary has come from this 'foreign power' for the past 20 years."

Citizens of Everywhere, however, pointed out that EU is not a 'foreign power'. They said: "The EU isn't foreign. We are them, they are us. And that's the way it's going to stay."

"Didn't you get knighted on Russian state TV?" pondered Twitter user R2.

A Mark Francois parody account tweeted: "There are no examples in history of working together being a good thing other than WW2 and Desert Storm."

Aodhán Michael Connolly also referenced the news that Daniel Kawczynski is again calling for Polish leaders to veto any extension to Article 50.

He said: "Here Nigel, if the EU are a foreign power why are you sitting in the EU Parliament and taking their wages & why is your mate Daniel asking the Polish for help? Asking for a friend called irony...."

The Tory MP had tweeted this weekend: "Reaching out to senior friends in Polish government this evening to ask again for them to consider vetoing any extension to Article 50. Not in either of our interests for this fiasco to continue. The sooner we leave the earlier we can start work on closer bilateral partnership".

In March Farage pulled a similar stunt, appealing in the European parliament for leaders to veto an extension.

He said: "The solution to avoid hordes of new Brexit party MEPs being elected is for the European council to veto any extension of article 50 and ensure we leave on 29 March."