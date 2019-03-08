Video

'We don't need you coming here': Farage confronted on the general election campaign trail

A man in Cumbria has confronted Nigel Farage, saying the Brexit Pary leader had profited from the "politics of fear". Picture: PA PA

The Brexit Party leader was told by a member of the public that he had tried to profit from the "politics of fear" during the 2016 referendum.

During the walkabout in Cumbria, the man said: "We don't need you coming here. Why aren't you standing as a candidate?"

When Farage asked the man if he'd "cancel Brexit", the man said he would "give it back to the people and let them decide now they've got the information".

He continued: "There were so many lies told at the last [referendum]. You can't deny there were lies."

"What sort?" asked the Brexit Party leader in a tone of scepticism.

The man said that people on his rugby team, "thought they were voting to take back control".

He continued: "They thought it was about Islam, they thought it was about things that it was nothing to do with at all. And you're just trying to profit from that, the politics of fear."

The man said he was going to vote Labour "without the shadow of a doubt", saying that "this is a mess all of the Tories' making".

When Farage tried to say that Labour was letting leave voters down, the man wasn't having any of it. "You said yourself there hasn't been a proper deal offered," he pointed out.

After this, Farage and his entourage decided it was time to move on.

Earlier on, a heckler also got involved, shouting: "What about the price of the euro?"