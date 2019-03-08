Video

Brexit Party supporters say they are 'going off' Nigel Farage over new position

Nigel Farage is mocked up to wear Steve Bray's 'stop Brexit' hat after calling for another extension. Photograph: Chris Barker/Twitter. Archant

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has caused divisions in the Brexit Party - with some supporters criticising Nigel Farage for wanting an extension to avoid leaving on the prime minister's terms.

Nigel, you risk losing the very thing you have spent 25 plus years fighting for with your arrogance! Compromise is necessary and Boris's Deal is Brexit. Wise up and support him. — Marc Higgins (@MarcTR4) October 20, 2019

Farage's criticism of the deal is that it was "95% the same as Mrs May's" and "the second worst deal in history". Without a hint of irony he also accused the European Research Group faction of the Conservatives of "putting party before country".

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News, he defended his demands for an extension to prolong the Brexit negotiations. He said: "I want a general election, so an extension for a few weeks into which we can have a general election is a much better outcome than signing up to a treaty that becomes part of international law that binds us in foreign policy and in many, many other areas.

"We are going to have to be on a level playing field with the rest of Europe which means we still haven't taken back control of our laws - this is not Brexit," he added.

"Its a new EU treaty, it binds us. All it does is take us on to the next stage of negotiations."

I love you Nige but we need this deal now, it gets us out on most fronts, and even I have to admit Ireland's an issue that needs some compromise — Michael Petterson (@mikemeadows62) October 20, 2019

But his comments have sparked fury from pro-Brexit supporters as well as those that support his Brexit Party organisation.

Jackie P, who now claims to be a 'Boris Backer', told him that he clearly doesn't "want to leave". She continued: "MEPs live a luxurious lifestyle it is easy to see the addictive nature of it. MEP like Sheffield for example!"

"I'm a fan Nigel, but I think it's time to back this deal. No deal will never happen," said Mike Elsworthy.

"I'm going right off you Nigel we need to b [sic] supporting Boris and get out of EU," wrote John Cunningham.

Twitter user @MarineRiptide simply said: "I've gone off you Nigel", to which another user said he was "displaying himself as a selfish and unrealistic individual at the moment."

Marc Higgins responded: "Nigel, you risk losing the very thing you have spent 25 plus years fighting for with your arrogance! Compromise is necessary and Boris's Deal is Brexit. Wise up and support him."

Darren Haley posted: "Nigel, you have been one of the most successful politicians that has been able to bring about a referendum on the EU and won the Leave vote. The deal is not the best but we get out and that is something I wanted all the way back when I was a UKIP PPC in 2010. Please back Boris."

"I love you Nige but we need this deal now, it gets us out on most fronts, and even I have to admit Ireland's an issue that needs some compromise," responded Michael Petterson.

Jon Rose tweeted back at the Brexit Party leader: "Six months ago the EU wouldn't have budged. I paid my £25 to BP [Brexit Party] but I'd rather Boris' Brexit than a clean break."

Another wrote: "I just don't understand you. Why not give Boris support if you persist along this road you will lose supporters and any credibility as a serious politician."

Even his some of his closest allies appeared to take a different opinion to his party leader.

John Longworth, a Brexit Party MEP who headed up the Leave Means Leave campaign, told talkRADIO that Farage had taken a "very principled line" that it was "not an ideal deal", but he said it was "very difficult to imagine a scenario where we will get a better outcome."

Millionaire Brexit backer Arron Banks also called for MPs to vote for the deal, despite previously showing support for Nigel Farage.

He tweeted: "Leave.EU would prefer a purer Brexit, but we back this deal against another delay and more Remainer plots to thwart Brexit altogether.

"This is war, not a battle - let's move on and crush the anti-Semitic Labour Party with a Patriotic Alliance for a huge majority!

"Let's pocket the best win we can realistically get at this stage and focus on phase 2: the election.

"For too long these Remoaners have got away with ignoring the will of the people."