Nigel Farage criticised for air raid siren introduction at rally

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a rally in Birmingham. Photograph: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has been criticised for using air raid sirens as his introduction at the 'Big Vision' rally.

Supporters of Farage posted the video to social media praising the bizarre entrance.

"Epic entry from Nigel Farage" claimed MEP Martin Daubney, as he tweeted a video of the moment.

"Brexit Party's Martin Daubney clocks up 430,000+ views in less than 24 hours for yesterday's rally," said Michael Heaver, a former press officer for Farage. "If BBC don't want to give proper coverage we'll do it ourselves."

But the number of views might have more to do with the criticisms of the rally opener - which involved the World War II sirens, a black out and audience members holding glowsticks.

"Please tell me I'm not the only one to find it disturbing that the Brexit Party used an air raid siren during Farage's intro?" asked Sarah Mackie. "My blood runs cold just hearing it."

"Nigel Farage literally entered the NEC to the sound of air raid sirens... in a blackout," said Otto English. "It's bizarre wartime cosplay."

James Melville tweeted: "Britain is in an era of demagogue populism and xenophobia. There are parallels with the early 1930's Weimar Republic. We forget the tragic lessons of history at our peril."

Cathie Wood wrote: "Air raid sirens as the warm up to the Brexit Party rally in what feels like an aircraft hangar....very very creepy and frankly terrifying. What are these people on? Do they really want a war?"

Brendan May said: "Final proof, if it were needed, that the #BrexitParty thinks we are actually at war with the rest of Europe. Farage comes on to the sound of air raid sirens. These people are deeply ill."

Others could not help but see the irony in the use of the air raid siren as the Brexiteer arrived on stage.

"Leave aside our discussions of their weird WW2 fixation for a moment, there's a Freudian slip in playing an air raid siren - the signal of the arrival of something that is going to rain down death and destruction - before Farage comes on stage," wrote @twlldun.

"Still in a way it's rather apt. Air raid sirens herald the imminent arrival of needless destruction. Maybe they should be played every time Farage is about to speak," said Otto English.

At the rally Farage also announced plans to launch a pro-Brexit newspaper and his own range of party merchandise.