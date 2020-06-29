Video

Nigel Farage defends Trump after tweeting video of white supremacist chants

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage suggested Donald Trump's actions were 'excusable' because he had done a lot for the US Archant

Nigel Farage has seemingly defended US president Donald Trump’s for tweeting a video which contained white supremacist chants.

Nigel Farage appeared on talkRADIO answering questions about Trump, who had posted a video of white supremacists chanting “white power” during a domestic with neighbours in the US.

Trump shared the clip on his Twitter account on Sunday, where it was accompanied with the comment: “Thank you to the great people of The Villages”. It was a reference to a retirement community in Sumter Country, Florida.

The post remained live for four hours until it was eventually deleted.

White House officials claim Trump had not noticed a man shouting “white power” at the start of the footage.

“President Trump is a big fan of The Villages,” White House deputy press secretary, Judd Deere, said in the statement. “He did not hear the one statement made on the video.”

Discussing the president’s tweet on national radio, Farage said Trump had clearly made a mistake and that he should be excused because he has supposedly done a lot for the US economy.

“Maybe he should have researched it, maybe he should have listened to every word,” the Brexit Party leader told listeners.

“[But] this guy tweets out stuff constantly. Of course, you can pick out examples of what he should have done.”

Radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer said it “defied belief” that the president had not realised the content of the video. “That white power [chant] was shouted three times and it was shouted at the very beginning. It defies belief he did not know what they were saying,” she remarked.

She said the tweet was an example in a long list of actions the president has made in support of far-right political groups.

“What he said after Charlottesville, the retweet of Britain First tweets a few years ago. There is a pattern of behaviour, isn’t there?”

Farage replied: “There are two types of people in life. There are those that do nothing and never make a mistake and there are those who do a hell of a lot and make quite a few mistakes, and he’s in the latter category.”

He then urged Britons to back the president’s re-election, accusing his Democrat rival, Joe Biden, of being “controlled by the hard Left”.

“Whether you like Donald Trump or not, it is in Britain’s best interest that he is re-elected.”

The former UKIP leader caused outrage earlier this month when he defended slave trader Edward Colston and compared Black Lives Matte demonstrators to terrorists on Good Morning Britain.

He told panellists and presenter Piers Morgan: “The Taliban love to blow up and destroy historical monuments from a different time that they do not approve of.”

LBC Radio has since cancelled its contract with Farage.