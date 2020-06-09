Brexit Party took almost £2 million in donations in first quarter of 2020

Nigel Farage. Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images. Archant

The Brexit Party has taken almost £2 million worth of donations in the first quarter of 2020 - despite failing to gain a single seat at the general election weeks before.

Nigel Farage’s political organisation reported accepting monies worth £1.95 million between January and the end of March, despite celebrating Brexit getting “done” in January.

Figures released by the Electoral Commission revealed the Conservative Party accepted the highest amount of donations and other public funds in the same time period - receiving £4.04 million.

The 17 political parties registered in Great Britain and Northern Ireland reported accepting a total of £11.79 million during the year’s first quarter, up from £9.16 million during the same period in 2019.

Labour reported receiving £3.88 million, the Liberal Democrats £1.27 million and the Scottish National Party £418,305.

Louise Edwards, director of regulation at the commission, said: “Publishing this data allows voters to see clearly how parties in the United Kingdom are being funded, enhancing public confidence and trust in our democratic processes.

“We welcome the fact that many parties have delivered their donation reports to us on time despite the current challenging circumstances caused by Covid-19.

“Where parties were unable to meet the deadline for reasons relating to the pandemic, we will continue to work with them to ensure transparency of their donations.”

Farage has previously talked about creating of a new organisation - recently issuing a warning he may try to emulate “successes” of the Brexit Party in the future.

