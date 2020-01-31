Video

Nigel Farage tells European parliament that the UK is 'never coming back' to EU

British European Parliament member Nigel Farage, left, and other pro-Brexit British MEPs wave the Union flags during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Nigel Farage has used his farewell speech to claim that the UK is 'never coming back' to the EU.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

As the European Parliament prepared to back the Withdrawal Agreement paving the way for Brexit on Friday, Mr Farage said he hoped it was the end of the European Union project.

The Brexit Party leader, who said he would miss his role as "pantomime villain" in the parliament, said leaving the European Union "should be the summit of my own political ambitions".

But he suggested that Brexit could trigger a wider debate about the future of the EU.

"I'm hoping this begins the end of this project. It's a bad project, it isn't just undemocratic it's anti-democratic."

Farage and his allies waved Union Flags as he finished his final speech.

As he was rebuked from the speaker's chair for the display, the Brexit Party MEPs gave Farage three cheers.

"This is it, the final chapter, the end of the road, a 47-year political experiment that the British frankly have never been very happy with," the veteran MEP said.

"What happens at 11pm this Friday, January 31 2020, marks the point of no return, once we've left we are never coming back and the rest, frankly, is detail.

"We are going, we will be gone and that should be the summit of my own political ambitions."