Nigel Farage claims he is a ‘key worker’ as he flouts coronavirus rules to film migrant rant

PUBLISHED: 16:27 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 29 April 2020

Nigel Farage appears to flout coronavirus rules to film a video rant on a beach. Photograph: Twitter.

Nigel Farage appears to flout coronavirus rules to film a video rant on a beach. Photograph: Twitter.

Nigel Farage has insisted he was not flouting coronavirus rules by travelling more than 100 miles during the coronavirus lockdown to film a rant about migrants.

The Brexit Party leader travelled from his Kent home to a beach in Pett in East Sussex before heading to Hastings, despite members of the public being tod to stay at home.

The video, continuing his regular complaints about migrants, was later emailed out to supporters to claim “the media aren’t reporting this”.

He failed to spot a single migrant while on the South East England beach.

The video also appeared on the Brexiteer’s Twitter account, with users criticising his apparent flouting of the rules.

James Felton replied: “I’m not sure popping out to do a racism counts as exercise”.

“Crikey! The illegal immigrants are so sneaky these days....” noted James Archer. “All that videoing and you can’t even see one, that’s how bad it’s got.”

“How can I remain relevant asks the most irrelevant man in Britain,” wrote Pau Singj.

“Haven’t you noticed that there’s a crisis Nigel?” tweeted Helen Salmon. “Many of the workers in the NHS and in care homes are from immigrant backgrounds. Your racism disgusts me.”

“Pick some fruit, Nigel!” wrote another. “One more Brit Picker one less illegal immigrant! Go on, do it for Ingerland!”

But Farage insisted he is a “key worker” allowed to travel around during the UK coronavirus lockdown because he is also a “broadcaster” providing a “public service”.

A spokesman for the Brexiteer told the Daily Mirror: “Nigel was working as a broadcaster. His interviews taken as part of the report were later used on LBC Radio.”

Asked if it was an “essential journey”, asked told a reporter: “Is it your job to enforce the law? I have told you the justification.”

Downing Street bars Sunday Times journalists from posing questions during coronavirus briefing

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

Priti Patel ridiculed after announcing ‘shoplifting is down’ compared to year before

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Just 112 out of 50,000 UK applicants turn up to replace Eastern Europeans fruit picking

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

Piers Morgan slams Brexiteers for reporting his interviews to Ofcom

Piers Morgan responds to complaints about his interviewing technique during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: ITV.

Boris Johnson expected to swerve first PMQs up against Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson at the latest PMQs in the House of Commons with Priti Patel, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove Photograph: Parliament TV.

