Nigel Farage is hoping for snow on polling day - because he thinks it'll increase his vote

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage is hoping it will snow or heavy rain on election day - because he thinks it will increase his chances of winning seats.

Farage said that he believes his supporters "absolutely believe in our message" - despite polls putting support for the party as low as 3% - and that they will not be deterred by the bad weather.

By contrast he thinks supporters of Labour or the Tories will not bother to turn out because they are less convinced by their message.

Speaking in Doncaster the Brexit Party leader said he had a "hunch" that turnout will be low overall, partly because of the weather and partly because people are being asked to vote "again and again".

He added: "I'm hoping for very, very heavy rain in Doncaster tomorrow, or snow, whatever we can muster.

"I know that people who are going to vote for us will turn out, because they absolutely believe in our message, they believe in their hearts as well as in their heads."

Farage has previously said he would spoil his ballot because a Brexit Party candidate was not standing.

Despite the pact with the Tories, he remained critical of Johnson's Brexit deal.

He said: "Because it's not Brexit. I repeat the point, Boris said he'd pass the oven-ready deal by Christmas.

"If he does that, that is not Brexit. We'll have years more wrangling, a crisis before next summer.

"This is the Conservatives who, of course, over half the Cabinet voted remain. They never wanted the Leave result to win, and they're still, three-and-a-half years on, not giving us what we deserve."