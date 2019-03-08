Tories attempt to 'buy off' Nigel Farage with peerage

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party event. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The Conservatives are planning to 'buy off' Nigel Farage with a peerage if the UK leaves the European Union, according to newspaper reports.

There had been plans to honour the Brexiteer politician - who has failed to win a seat in the House of Commons seven times - with a peerage three years ago but at the time Nigel Farage refused.

However The Sun reports that allies of Boris Johnson have been "sounding out" the Brexit Party leader to find out if he would accept an honour in the coming months.

Nigel Farage had previously said he would look to get the House of Lords scrapped in the unlikely scenario that his organisation won an election.

The newspaper reports that allies of the Brexiteer admitted it had bene discussing in Downing Street but they see it as a move to "buy him off".

They said: "A couple of people in and around the current Downing Street circle have discussed it with him informally.

"But Nigel isn't interested. He achieved his goal with the 2016 referendum result and would let that be known if a fully-fledged approach was made."

It was reported after Brexit happens Farage could leave the UK to try to "break" America.