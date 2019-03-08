Tories attempt to 'buy off' Nigel Farage with peerage
PUBLISHED: 14:01 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 21 October 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
The Conservatives are planning to 'buy off' Nigel Farage with a peerage if the UK leaves the European Union, according to newspaper reports.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
There had been plans to honour the Brexiteer politician - who has failed to win a seat in the House of Commons seven times - with a peerage three years ago but at the time Nigel Farage refused.
However The Sun reports that allies of Boris Johnson have been "sounding out" the Brexit Party leader to find out if he would accept an honour in the coming months.
You may also want to watch:
Nigel Farage had previously said he would look to get the House of Lords scrapped in the unlikely scenario that his organisation won an election.
The newspaper reports that allies of the Brexiteer admitted it had bene discussing in Downing Street but they see it as a move to "buy him off".
They said: "A couple of people in and around the current Downing Street circle have discussed it with him informally.
"But Nigel isn't interested. He achieved his goal with the 2016 referendum result and would let that be known if a fully-fledged approach was made."
It was reported after Brexit happens Farage could leave the UK to try to "break" America.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter