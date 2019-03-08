Nigel Farage could be axed from Question Time after Brexit Party pulls out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage appears on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Nigel Farage could be axed from a special episode of Question Time after he decided not to stand in the election - and pulled Brexit Party candidates out of scores of Tory seats.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Farage had been lined up to appear on a 30-minute episode of Question Time in advance of the general election on December 12th as a political figure leading an organisation fielding 600 candidates nationwide.

But after he made the decision not to stand, and to drop 317 candidates from Tory-held constituencies, the Times reports that the BBC is reviewing its decision.

You may also want to watch:

A BBC spokesperson said plans for the programmes were "not finalised yet", but such a decision to axe his programme is likely to anger Farage, who has previously claimed he does not get enough publicity from the organisation.

His claims were made shortly before he appeared a 33rd time on Question Time.

The corporation had announced previously programmes which would include a head-to-head with Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, a seven-way leadership debate including Farage, as well as interviews with smaller party leaders including the Brexit Party and Green Party.

A spokesperson at the time said: "In the run up to the election, Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, is expected to take part in a 30 minute Question Time special and Sian Berry or Jonathan Bartley, leaders of the Green Party, will also feature on an audience focused special programme."

Nigel Farage's programme was set to be recorded in Peterborough next Monday.